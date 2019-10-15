Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

‘Let Me Out!’ Irish Man Pre-Records Message To Be Played At His Funeral

An Irish man surely had the last laugh at his own funeral with his pre-planned, posthumous comedy bit from beyond the grave.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Let Me Out!’ Irish Man Pre-Records Message To Be Played At His Funeral
An Irish man surely had the last laugh at his own funeral with his pre-planned, posthumous comedy bit from beyond the grave.

Funerals aren’t the kind of place where one can joke or laugh. It’s a gathering to mourn for the demise and a time of gloom and serious reflection, a time of grief.

But what if, the person who died had some other plans? Well, an Irish man surely had the last laugh at his own funeral with his pre-planned, posthumous comedy bit from beyond the grave.

Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley was able to entertain the attendees at his own graveside through a pre-recorded message. As people gathered on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Ireland to pay their respects to him, the event turned out to be a rather jovial one. That’s because attendants actually heard his voice screaming to let him out via a recording as his coffin was lowered into the ground.

“Let me out, it’s f***ing dark in here” calls Bradley’s voice just when his coffin was lowered into a grave in front of mourners and the guests are rather surprised at first.

The voice continues, “Where the f*** am I? Is that that priest I can hear?” A ripple of laughter sweeps across the crowd.

His daughter Andrea, who described it as “the best send off for an incredible man,” wrote on Twitter that the recording had been played through a speaker on the ground next to her father’s grave.

“It was his dying wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad… He was some man,” she said.

Bradley’s granddaughter, Chloe Kiernan said: “All he ever wanted was to make people laugh and smile and that’s exactly what he got.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram