‘Let Me Out!’ Irish Man Pre-Records Message To Be Played At His Funeral

Funerals aren’t the kind of place where one can joke or laugh. It’s a gathering to mourn for the demise and a time of gloom and serious reflection, a time of grief.

But what if, the person who died had some other plans? Well, an Irish man surely had the last laugh at his own funeral with his pre-planned, posthumous comedy bit from beyond the grave.

Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley was able to entertain the attendees at his own graveside through a pre-recorded message. As people gathered on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Ireland to pay their respects to him, the event turned out to be a rather jovial one. That’s because attendants actually heard his voice screaming to let him out via a recording as his coffin was lowered into the ground.

Irish man left a funny recording to be played at his funeral and I'm dying 😭 pic.twitter.com/gX2VBqifOj — Turgut ⚉ (@ItsSlyGuy) October 13, 2019

“Let me out, it’s f***ing dark in here” calls Bradley’s voice just when his coffin was lowered into a grave in front of mourners and the guests are rather surprised at first.

The voice continues, “Where the f*** am I? Is that that priest I can hear?” A ripple of laughter sweeps across the crowd.

His daughter Andrea, who described it as “the best send off for an incredible man,” wrote on Twitter that the recording had been played through a speaker on the ground next to her father’s grave.

“It was his dying wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad… He was some man,” she said.

Bradley’s granddaughter, Chloe Kiernan said: “All he ever wanted was to make people laugh and smile and that’s exactly what he got.”

