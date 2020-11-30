'Let the Game of Thrones Begin': Thalaiva Fans Can't Wait for Rajinikanth to Contest Tamil Nadu Polls

Fans of Thalaiva found themselves in a tizzy after the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth indicated in a meeting with office-bearers of his forum Rajini Makkal Mandram that he may contest the Tamil Nadu assembly polls due in May 2021.

Rajinikanth on Monday met with Mandram's district secretaries at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai to deliberate the possibility of him entering politics. Many have seen Mandram, founded by Rajinikanth in 2019, as a 'launch vehicle' and a precursor to a political party.

The actor's previous attempts to enter politics had been thwarted due to poor health. But the meeting, which came in the wake of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu, has brought back speculation about the actor's political future.

The meeting has left fans of Rajini thrilled with many taking to social media to express their support for Thalaiva.

No one can play mind game like Thalaivar.It’s really super difficult to Guess his decision, even for the secretaries inside the meeting.Whatever, I still stay Positive. IN THALAIVAR WE TRUST #Thalaivar#RajinikanthPoliticalEntry #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/TxzQsgWuQW — Senthil Perayutham (@Senthil_Dhana) November 30, 2020

Many even made spirited comparisons to the HBO show 'Game of Thrones'.

I Don’tknow TamilI am an Indian American But I Know ThalaivarHe will do Miracle in TN politics The Throne is Waiting For u Thalaiva ...#RajinikanthPoliticalEntry pic.twitter.com/4bgy49uiy1 — Disha (@DishaCic) November 28, 2020

But while many of his fans had expected a clear answer to whether the superstar will finally be joining, the meeting has left many wondering when the announcement would finally be made.

The one and Only Very Last Ray of Hope for TNNow or Never#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/vnkjIDsqCT — Mahesh (@BourbonMahesh) November 30, 2020

Will there be a clear decision made and announced today or will the decision be to make a decision soon and announce the decision after the decision is made later? #Rajinikanth #RajinikanthPoliticalEntry — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) November 30, 2020

According to reports, Rajinikanth asked Makkal office bearers if they were ready to join formal politics by January. "Can we start a political party in January? Are you ready?" the actor asked. A few party representatives said the leader would have a good chance of winning if he started his political journey as soon as possible.

The meeting also saw discussions on whether he should enter the political arena alone with another party. "Some district heads are not working satisfactorily. Only when you work hard, we can go to next level. I’ll decide whether to start the party," Rajinikanth said, according to sources.