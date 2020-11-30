News18 Logo

'Let the Game of Thrones Begin': Thalaiva Fans Can't Wait for Rajinikanth to Contest Tamil Nadu Polls

Thalaiva fans can't wait for Rajinikanth to announce his decision about his political future ahead of Tamil Nadu elections in 2021 | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

Rajinikanth's meeting with office-bearers of his Rajini Makkal Mandram have led to spirited speculation on social media regarding his future role in Indian and Tamil Nadu politics.

Buzz Staff

Fans of Thalaiva found themselves in a tizzy after the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth indicated in a meeting with office-bearers of his forum Rajini Makkal Mandram that he may contest the Tamil Nadu assembly polls due in May 2021.

Rajinikanth on Monday met with Mandram's district secretaries at the actor's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai to deliberate the possibility of him entering politics. Many have seen Mandram, founded by Rajinikanth in 2019, as a 'launch vehicle' and a precursor to a political party.

The actor's previous attempts to enter politics had been thwarted due to poor health. But the meeting, which came in the wake of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu, has brought back speculation about the actor's political future.

The meeting has left fans of Rajini thrilled with many taking to social media to express their support for Thalaiva.

Many even made spirited comparisons to the HBO show 'Game of Thrones'.

But while many of his fans had expected a clear answer to whether the superstar will finally be joining, the meeting has left many wondering when the announcement would finally be made.

According to reports, Rajinikanth asked Makkal office bearers if they were ready to join formal politics by January. "Can we start a political party in January? Are you ready?" the actor asked. A few party representatives said the leader would have a good chance of winning if he started his political journey as soon as possible.

The meeting also saw discussions on whether he should enter the political arena alone with another party. "Some district heads are not working satisfactorily. Only when you work hard, we can go to next level. I’ll decide whether to start the party," Rajinikanth said, according to sources.


