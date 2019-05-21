Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Let's Talk About Tyrion Lannister's Unfinished 'Honeycomb, Jackass, Brothel' Joke in 'GoT'

Tyrion Lannister finally tried to complete a joke in 'Game of Thrones' finale but failed on the final occasion as well.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
Let's Talk About Tyrion Lannister's Unfinished 'Honeycomb, Jackass, Brothel' Joke in 'GoT'
Image by HBO.
(Spoilers ahead!)

What do we tell to the gods of finished jokes? Not today.

Tyrion Lannister, the drinker of wine and knower of things miraculously survived several battles and near-death experiences, owing to his cutting wit and intelligence which he used in grim situations to keep himself alive for eight long seasons of Game of Thrones.

But after helping his brother Jamie Lannister escape from the shackles of Daenerys Targaryen's guards, his fate was almost sealed as one had expected the Mad Queen to burn him to crisp for betraying her.

It didn't happen. As we approached the final chapter of the illustrious show, Dany's nephew and lover Jon Snow fittingly stabbed his Queen to death for ending the lives of thousands of innocents in King's Landing.

Several Lords and Ladies were summoned to choose their new ruler and it was on Tyrion's suggestion, Bran Stark's name popped up in the council meeting, who then got the maximum upvotes from those in attendance and a few moments later, we had a Brand new king to rule the six kingdoms - Bran the Broken.

Realising his importance and role in the Westeros, Bran appointed Tyrion as his hand. Bronn was chosen as the Master of Coin, Ser Brienne of Tarth, the leader of Kingsguard and the ever-loyal Ser Davos as the Master of Ships.

In the final moments of GoT, meet up of these important council members took place where strategies and next steps to the rebuilding of Westeros were shared.

"I think we can all agree that ships take precedence over brothels," Ser Brienne responded to Bronn's suggestion to expedite the reconstruction of "best brothels" in the city.

This was when Tyrion said, "I once brought a jackass and a honeycomb into a brothel," before the scene faded to Jon Snow's arrival at the Wall.



Had a déjà vu moment, didn't you?

Because Tyrion has previously tried his hands at this joke not once but twice in Game of Thrones.

All the way back in season one, Tyrion was a prisoner of Catelyn Stark and Lisa Arryn for his supposed role in the murder attempt of Bran Stark. During his trial, while "confessing" his several crimes, he slipped in the joke only to be interrupted midway by Lisa.



Five seasons later, Tyrion got the opportunity to complete his "honeycomb, jackass, brothel" joke when he made Missandei and Grey Worm drink wine in Meereen. Unfortunately, his attempt was foiled again when Masters attacked the city.

"I once walked into a brothel with a honeycomb and a jackass, the madam says..."



Game of Thrones and Tyrion fans who've waited for a decade for him to complete the joke were left unsatisfied. The joke was on them, after all.










Luckily, one Redditor went ahead and tried to make sense of Tyrion's unfinished joke in a viral thread last year.

Here's Retro21's completed version:

Tyrion walks into a brothel with a honeycomb and a jackass.

Madame: What can we do for you?

Tyrion: I need a woman to lay with, for mine has left me.

Madame: Whatever for? And what's with the honeycomb and the mule?

Tyrion: My woman found a genie in a bottle, and he granted her three wishes. The first was for a house fit for a queen, so he gave her this damn honeycomb. The second wish was that she have the nicest a** in all the land, so he gave her this damn donkey...

Madame: And what about the third wish?

Tyrion: Well... she asked the genie to make my c**k hang down past my knee.

Madame: Well that one's not so bad eh?

Tyrion: Not so bad!? I used to be six foot three!

Also Watch
 
 

