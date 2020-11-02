'Let's Talk Periods': Rajasthan Royals Hold Discussion on Menstruation in This Rapid Fire Quiz

Rajasthan Royals’ opening batsman Robin Uthappa hosted a rapid-fire quiz with his fellow teammates. Questions were asked about various issues surrounding menstruation. In a bid to break the taboo surrounding the topic of menstruation, the players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team discussed to break common misconception. Featuring Jos Buttler, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, the players answered candidly upto their knowledge.

From personal questions on menstruation to men buying sanitary napkins and spelling the word, the RR players answered honestly. Robin asked the full form of PMS (premenstrual syndrome) but got Miller stumped. Other questions were, “What was the first thing you were told about periods and how old were you then?”, “Why do periods occur?” and “What is the weirdest superstition or stigma related to menstruation that you’ve heard?”

The quiz video that aimed to discuss a topic often seen as taboo was shared by the official Twitter handle of the IPL team. “A conversation of honesty, information and breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you - let’s talk periods,” tweeted Rajasthan Royals.

Ahead of Indian Premier League’s 2020 season, Rajasthan Royals joined hands with Niine India. Royals are the first IPL team to have an association with a feminine hygiene products brand. The partnership is dedicated to providing menstrual hygiene to 9 girls for each run score by the team.

Rajasthan Royals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their ultimate match in Dubai. The KKR won by 60 runs by weakening their opponents in the powerplay. RR lost 5 wickets in the first few overs and could not take the crucial chase ahead. With this match, RR is out of the playoff run. KKR stands 4th on the points table and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win in their upcoming match will decide if KKR can secure the 4th spot.