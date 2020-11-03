Letter Written On-board Titanic During its Fatal Journey May Fetch Rs 48 Lakh at Auction

Titanic’s legacy is known by almost everyone: the ship that boasted to be unsinkable sank on its maiden journey. Now, more than 100 years after the incident, it has achieved the status of a legendary heritage for nautical enthusiasts as well as collectors. Everything that comes out of the wreckage immediately becomes a desirable item.

The newest item to be related to the ship’s history is a letter that was written on-board the Titanic during its fatal journey. The writer of the letter was a pastor and now it’s going to be auctioned off.

John Harper, the original owner of the paper that’s now a part of one of the most tragic legacies, was travelling from London to Chicago. He was travelling with his daughter and sister who were put on life-boats, however, he stayed behind and gave his life-jacket to a passenger without one. He went down with the ship on April 14, 1912.

It is said that the clergyman used his last moments to preach the Gospel as Titanic gradually sank further down. He continued to testify, half-submerged in the icy water until he finally drowned, or so claim many accounts.

The letter, handwritten by the pastor, was addressed to another preacher who helped Harper with his departure. It will go for bidding on November 14 and its estimated presale value is between $38,850 and $64,750 (Rs 28,89,721 to Rs 48,16,202 INR).

In his note, Harper wrote, “The warriors are with me here and are doing well so far on the journey.” According to Dailymail, he was formerly a pastor in London at Walworth Road Baptist Church and was hoping to create a new life in America as a preacher man at Moody Church in Chicago.

The letter was written three days prior to the fateful day, on April 11, 1912. The ship started its journey on April 10 and had called at Queenstown, Ireland from where it was mailed. Harper was a true man of God as he used his last breaths to save other souls.

At a survivor’s gathering four years after the sinking, an unnamed man claimed he lived because Harper saved him from the freezing Atlantic water and put him on a lifeboat. Currently, the note is in possession of a private collector and will be auctioned through Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd auction house, along with other Titanic memorabilia.