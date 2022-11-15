Letting That 'Sink' in to Blue Tick Mess: Twitter User Maps Elon Musk Takeover

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has so far been a wild ride. Even though it hasn’t been a month yet, it feels like Musk made that pun about letting that “sink" into the Twitter headquarters ages ago. A lot has happened since then and Twitter, currently, is more than a little chaotic. Starting from Musk declaring comedy was now “legal" on Twitter to him announcing a crackdown on parody accounts that didn’t explicitly state they were parody accounts; from him crusading for free speech to firing a veteran Twitter engineer who publicly questioned him yesterday, we have already come a long way.

But are you one of those people who aren’t chronically online? Congratulations to you on escaping the cesspool that’s Twitter nowadays. But for people who still want to understand what on earth has gone on with the rolling out and rolling back of Twitter Blue (the $8 subscription fees that anyone could pay to get the blue tick), the parody accounts, the memes and the uproar, a Twitter user going by @christapeterso has drawn up a pretty neat timeline. Here are some snippets from it.

i spent 2 hours curating a twitter blue screenshot storyline for my parents so here u go, for your own offline friends that want to have fun:DAY 1 – ARRIVAL pic.twitter.com/aQbbSPG9JB — worms cited (@christapeterso) November 15, 2022

launch is still a few days out! but the legacy bluechecks have begun to go rogue pic.twitter.com/z3TYcwBvxI— worms cited (@christapeterso) November 15, 2022

2 DAYS UNTIL LAUNCH pic.twitter.com/FA74neEmUV— worms cited (@christapeterso) November 15, 2022

1 DAY UNTIL LAUNCH pic.twitter.com/4pv5FxZewE— worms cited (@christapeterso) November 15, 2022

And this was only half of it. If you’re still interested, you could head over to Twitter to read the whole thread, but do so at your own peril.

Meanwhile, after firing about 50 per cent of Twitter workforce, or about 3,800 employees, Elon Musk has reportedly laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company, reported IANS. According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract. “Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system," tweeted Platformer’s Casey Newton. “They heard nothing from their leaders," he posted.

