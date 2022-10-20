Lettuce Wins on Tabloid's Live Stream as Liz Truss Resigns as UK PM

A lettuce has outlived Liz Truss on Daily Star’s live stream on YouTube as the latter resigned as UK Prime Minister on Thursday. The tabloid had been running the live stream a few days ago asking people who will last longer – Liz Truss in office or an iceberg lettuce? With Truss’s resignation today, the iceberg lettuce won the race.

Truss had been reeling under immense economic pressure since the day she was made the the Britain PM. Truss had taken over office from Boris Johnson on September 5. She was hit with a cost-of-living crisis, recession, and industrial unrest. Her government recently released a mini-budget, announcing huge tax cuts and a price freeze. But the unfunded tax cuts rattled the economy and the pound plunged.

On October 11, The Economist published an article mentioning that Truss would go down in history as the PM with the shortest grip on power in the UK. Soon after, Daily Star, a UK tabloid, posted a tweet that went viral. The tweet asked, “Which wet lettuce will last longer?” and featured a live video where next to a photo frame of the de facto head of the UK is a lettuce head. The Daily Star team put googly eye stickers, and then a wig on the vegetable.

While the tweet went viral, the live stream garnered huge numbers of views. As Truss resigned just days after being given the UK PM charge, about 10,000 people were watching the live stream on Thursday itself. Netizens also had a field day on Twitter as Liz Truss memes flooded social media soon after her resignation.

All eyes are now on who will take up the challenge after Liz Truss. Will it be Rishi Sunak?

