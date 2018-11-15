F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Caught in a Sharp Turn Over His 'Poor India' Remark

@LewisHamilton Serious Lewis?? You really think Indians don't follow or know F1? Don't judge India based on movies. Do you even know how big a fan base you h̶a̶v̶e̶ had in India? https://t.co/Xz9uXENAoL — Ram S (@ramaero) November 14, 2018

No Lewis Hamilton, you are wrong. F1 needs to go to new countries to popularize the sport. I think it’s better you stick to racing and let the sponsors, marketing and branding teams for Formula 1 handle the race circuits. FYI F1 is hugely popular in India. #F1 @F1 — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) November 14, 2018

My country is a bit strange as we have the mix of all cultures.

My country is a bit strange as have the world's largest democracy.

But @LewisHamilton off all these, we are not "poor country" as it seems to you.

P.S

You and @MercedesAMGF1 are still my favhttps://t.co/wxxtpj7pKO — Aakash (@AnEmpyrean) November 14, 2018

To @LewisHamilton forget how UK looted India, forget how you and your's came to be in UK, right now, we have a man called Ambani who can buy you, put on long John's on you (lamba chadda) and make you clean the same car you drive now. @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/lmGphDJnGU — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) November 15, 2018

Never really liked you even before your ridiculous statement and now I like you even less. And I'm sure I'm not the only one .You seem to have no issues coming to India for your promotions and yet you don't wanna race here. Don't ever come back. We don't wanna see your face. — Cryo (@Cryo68268554) November 14, 2018

#LewisHamilton Shame on you !!!!. Looted other country wealth and calling us poor country. Check the diff between ur gdp and ours. ours is earned after u robbed us not like urs. Time will come you will come to india begging again @LewisHamilton — Sachin Sharma (@sachinaryans) November 14, 2018

@LewisHamilton I think your general knowledge is very poor, you said India is a poor country, get ur figures right and then comment. See for yourself Mr. Lewis Hamilton. https://t.co/Y1I01SKChdhttps://t.co/nN1UIlK6CU pic.twitter.com/XHswJgIE6K — Durgesh shukla (@durgeshshukla32) November 14, 2018

#LewisHamilton India is not poor. Make your general knowledge rich. #rubbish — Prashanth TK (@TravelerPrash) November 14, 2018

‘India is Poor’ said the person who hails from the country which is living off from the wealth looted from India.#UneducatedLewisHamilton — NonWinger (@NonWinger) November 14, 2018

Lewis didn't criticise India - he spoke of the personal conflict he felt from racing in F1 in a country where so many people still live in poverty. His remarks came fromm a position of empathy, not criticism. — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) November 14, 2018

Going viral: Lewis Hamilton’s comments about India being “poor” & feeling conflicted while racing in the Indian GP.



His comments aside, we just have different priorities as a developing country & economy. Let’s just accept & acknowledge that. #F1 #India — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) November 14, 2018

@LewisHamilton says India is poor. I'd really like to know the context. People in any country deserve a chance to host #Formula1 Why would you want to limit it's reach. pic.twitter.com/U2V0VuwxWO — LonerSoul (@AvadaKedavra_SA) November 14, 2018

Five-time Formula One World Champion, and often regarded as one of the best drivers of his generation, Lewis Hamilton has managed to draw the ire of social media users in India.Hamilton recently questioned Formula One's policy of organising races in 'new' countries after this month's announcement of the Vietnam Grand Prix.Hamilton told BBC that he would prefer to see more stops in countries with a genuine racing tradition, rather than expanding to new markets."On the racing side, I don't know how important it is to go to new countries as such," said Hamilton who sealed his fifth world title last month."If you had the Silverstone Grand Prix and a London Grand Prix, it would be pretty cool."The British driver then added how the races organised in Vietnam and India have left him conflicted."I've been to Vietnam before and it is beautiful. I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful grand prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that grand prix."His 'Poor India' remark drove the F1 fans crazy and several reminded Hamilton of his huge fan base back in India."No Lewis Hamilton, you are wrong. F1 needs to go to new countries to popularize the sport. I think it’s better you stick to racing and let the sponsors, marketing and branding teams for Formula 1 handle the race circuits. FYI F1 is hugely popular in India," wrote one fan.When someone tagged Mercedes-Benz, his sponsor and partner in the sport, the brand defended Hamilton's statement saying his remarks came from a position of empathy and not criticism.And a handful of Indians came out in support of the racer.Others couldn't understand why the champion would want to limit the extremely popular sport's reach in other countries.(With AFP inputs)