English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Lewis Hamilton of Pigeons' Bought for Rs 10 Crore By Chinese Bird Racing Enthusiast
Armando is considered to be the best long-distance racing pigeon "of all time", according to PIPA, the website that arranged the sale.
An image of Armando posted on PIPA's website
Loading...
While you or I may dismiss them as mere rats of the sky, and for good reasons, there's still truth to the adage that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Or at least value does. That can pehaps explain why an unidentified Chinese buyer forked out an eye-watering $1.4 million (Rs 9.7 crore) for a bird, and a pigeon at that.
The Belgian pigeon, named Armando, is considered to be the best long-distance racing pigeon "of all time" according to PIPA, the website that facilitated the sale, adding "This type of champion is rarely offered for sale."
CNN reported that Joel Verschoot, the Belgian pigeon breeder and Armando's previous owner who put the prize bird under the hammer, metaphorically speaking, sold a total of 178 pigeons at the auction, including seven of Armando's offspring, collecting an excess of $2.5 million (Rs 17.1 crore).
The bidding war over the pigeon took place over several hours, with the price shooting up from about $600,000 to $1.4 million in about an hour, PIPA said, after two Chinese enthusiasts kept outbidding each other, until the pigeon was finally sold.
According to The Guardian, Armando, who is five years old and nearing his retirement age, is said to have an exceptional sense of direction and remarkable wing strength, and has been described as the “Lewis Hamilton of pigeons.”
The Belgian pigeon, named Armando, is considered to be the best long-distance racing pigeon "of all time" according to PIPA, the website that facilitated the sale, adding "This type of champion is rarely offered for sale."
CNN reported that Joel Verschoot, the Belgian pigeon breeder and Armando's previous owner who put the prize bird under the hammer, metaphorically speaking, sold a total of 178 pigeons at the auction, including seven of Armando's offspring, collecting an excess of $2.5 million (Rs 17.1 crore).
Meet a prized racing pigeon named Armando, that just became the most expensive bird to ever be sold at auction. IN-09TU pic.twitter.com/mjgWSw2XwZ— CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) March 19, 2019
The bidding war over the pigeon took place over several hours, with the price shooting up from about $600,000 to $1.4 million in about an hour, PIPA said, after two Chinese enthusiasts kept outbidding each other, until the pigeon was finally sold.
According to The Guardian, Armando, who is five years old and nearing his retirement age, is said to have an exceptional sense of direction and remarkable wing strength, and has been described as the “Lewis Hamilton of pigeons.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Step Up Training Intensity
- Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Rumours of Contesting LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Says 'Politics Not on My Agenda'
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- 'He Should Thank RCB': Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli's Captaincy in IPL and Fans are Divided
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results