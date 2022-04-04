Lewis Hamilton Spends an 'Ideal' Sunday in Dubai by Jumping out of Planes 10 Times

Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton drives his car like it’s in midair, so what else could have been a better way for him to spend his Sunday than go skydiving? After all, he also needs a break from being midair on the ground. Spending his Sunday in the ‘ideal way’, Hamilton took a plunge from thousands of feet above the ground in Dubai and updated his fans through a series of Instagram Stories. The F1 racer seemed quite excited about the jump and was seen performing several tricks during his free fall.

But what made the adventure even more special was the fact that Hamilton went skydiving not once, twice, or thrice but 10 times in a day.

He was joined by social media sensation Naila and Mercedes worker Angela Cullen who took her first jump.

The video of Hamilton’s skydiving was also posted on Twitter by sports personality Joe Pompliano along with a caption that read, “Lewis Hamilton is the most accomplished F1 driver in the history of the sport, but he says skydiving is his “ideal way to spend a Sunday. He jumped ten times in Dubai today."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Lewis Hamilton is the most accomplished F1 driver in the history of the sport, but he says skydiving is his “ideal way to spend a Sunday.”He jumped ten times in Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/G1VKLZ7Qsi — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 3, 2022

Hamilton will soon be arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix where he will look to make a comeback after a disastrous start to his F1 season. In the season’s first F1 Race in Bahrain, the seven-time world champion finished third with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari taking the first spot followed by Carlos Sainz at number 2.

In the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the results were even more disappointing as Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 before finishing at number 10 but as F1 returns to Melbourne after two years, Hamilton will be eager to change his fortunes.

The Melbourne track, however, has not been Hamilton’s favourite and he has been here only twice, the last of which was in 2015. The Australian GP race is slated for April 10.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.