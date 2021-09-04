LGBTQ History Exhibit's Removal From US State Capitol Building Sparks Furore

An exhibit featuring LGBTQ history in Missouri in the US was removed from the state Capitol recently, sparking angry reactions from members of the community as well as locals alike. The Democratic state senator has asked for an explanation after the move. Kansas City Sen Greg Razer, who is the only openly gay member of the Missouri Senate reportedly told media outlets he was ‘appalled’ at the situation.

The exhibit, known as “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights" was taken down from the Missouri State Museum at the Capitol earlier this week.

The museum is overseen by the State Parks, which is itself an arm of the Department of Natural Resources. Reports said Razer reached out to the DNR Director Dru Buntin and State Parks Director David Kelly about the removal of the exhibit. A spokesperson for the DNR had said in a statement that the exhibit was taken down because the ‘department did not follow a state law that requires it to coordinate activities at the museum with the Board of Public Buildings,’ Associated Press reported.

The representative for the DNR said that Missouri Governor Mike Parson did not know about the exhibit until his office received many complaints against it and hence it was taken down.

But Razer, who spoke to DNR Director Buntin said the latter gave him the same reason as was told by the DNR spokesperson but he alleged that there was no commitment given towards reinstalling the exhibit in that place, the Kansas City Star reported.

“My guess is, and obviously he would not give me a straight answer on this, is they never go to the board to get permission to put up a temporary exhibit. There’s always rotating temporary exhibits," Razer was quoted as saying.

Razer has alleged that the exhibit was taken down after complaints against it came from Republican members of the Senate.

“There is NOTHING controversial about an exhibit that explains how members of the LGBT community fought to end persecution and demand rights as citizens,” Razer tweeted on Thursday. “I’m extremely disappointed and angry that @mostateparks may think otherwise.”

There is NOTHING controversial about an exhibit that explains how members of the LGBT community fought to end persecution and demand rights as citizens. I’m extremely disappointed and angry that @mostateparks may think otherwise. #moleg https://t.co/kViKOwby0x— State Senator Greg Razer (@SenGregRazer) September 2, 2021

A statement was given by the Natural Resources Department on Friday where it said the exhibit would be put up in a building at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site.

MoDNR announced today that an exhibit detailing the history of the LGBTQ community in Missouri has been relocated for display to the Lohman Building, part of the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. For more information, visit https://t.co/cGd3nuXBxx. @mostateparks pic.twitter.com/KoeUVOk1LL— Missouri DNR (@MoDNR) September 3, 2021

The exhibit is made up of banners that have been put together by history students of Missouri-Kansas City and traces the story of the city’s LGBT community and activism by its members. It was put up for only 4 days before bringing it down although Razer said it was to put up till December 26 this year.

