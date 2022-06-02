Liam Payne Dragged Brutally on Twitter After 'Dissing' Ex 1D Bandmate Zayn Malik

Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, has captured all of Twitter’s attention over the past couple of days but for all the wrong reasons. In fact, him airing the proverbial dirt on former bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has effectively ruined the fantastical image of One Direction that many fans grew up with. On Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Liam talked about the “many reasons” as to why he disliked Zayn, but added that he would “always” be on his side. He also spoke about Louis being “wild” and them “hating” each other at some point.

Liam has now responded to the entire fiasco. “Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have [sic],” he tweeted. “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

he's about to get dragged by zayn's fans pic.twitter.com/sr7BGB9Wxw — georgia (@copyofsatellite) May 31, 2022

I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever. — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022

harry ate a scorpion and niall drinking a salmon smoothie so they don’t disrespect and embarrass their band mates and LIAM PAYNE OUT HERE ON LOGAN PAULS SHOW TALKING SHIT WITHOUT HESITATION — morgs (@_fankuniall_) June 1, 2022

thank you liam payne for destroying the little hope i had for a one direction reunion ever occurring — mariela ☻ (@marielatrev_) June 1, 2022

when i was ten it made me sad but every time liam payne opens his mouth, i understand why he was celebrating those birthdays alone! pic.twitter.com/Kwd6F25jSP — lily (@hozialI) May 31, 2022

I didn’t think I’d live to see the day where liam payne is the most problematic member of one direction, my 12 year old self would’ve never believed it lol — salma (@peaceinarabic) June 1, 2022

the way harry dodges questions like the plague while liam payne will air out everyone’s dirty laundry for some loose change and a chicken wing — agust deez (@yngiology) May 31, 2022

It’s certainly true that being a teen may give you those rose-tinted glasses.

