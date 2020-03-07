'My Rejection May Draw Govt's Attention to Climate Change': Activist Licypriya on Refusing '#SheInspiresUs' Honour

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would hand over his social media accounts to women with inspirational stories, the government took to Twitter to honour many women from various fields of work with the trend '#SheInspiresUs'.

One of these women is 8-year-old Indian climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur who has become the face of climate change activism here.

However, Licypriya seemed to be unhappy with the honour and decided to turn it down after "a lot of thoughts". Although she felt pretty proud of herself on receiving the honour, the news also "saddened her."

"This made me ask myself hundreds of questions, whether I should accept such recognition or honour or should I keep pressing for my demands," said Licy to News18 adding that she turned down the honour because over the years none of her demands have been considered despite consistent protests in front of the Parliament and many other places across the country.

Despite all her attempts to move the government on climate change policies, there hasn't been "a single instance" when she was invited for a discussion by any official. "I believe my rejection will draw the attention of the government to meet my demands, because our leaders and politicians hardly consider climate change as a serious issue."

Earlier, Licy had taken to Twitter to say, "Dear Modi ji, please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turns down this honour (sic)."

The 8-year-old said she will not accept "this honour" until the government takes a note of her demands and protests.

As the voices against the issue are growing louder day by day, young Licy urges the government to implement stringent climate laws that will help in regulating the carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases and may "bring transparency and accountability.

She also believes that the inclusion of climate change as a compulsory subject in the education curriculum will help to look at the matter from a very grassroot level.

Speaking to News18, she said that the '#SheIsnpiresUs' might be a good initiative by the government to encourage and empower women commemorating the International Women's day on March 8, but considering the present rate of crimes against women and children, "this initiative does little good" to anyone.