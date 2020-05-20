Life-changing Invention: 'Cuddle Curtain' Made my Man to Hug Grandmother Wins Anand Mahindra

In a heartwarming video posted on Facebook, a man can be seen cuddling with his elderly grandmother through a translucent curtain made of plastic sheet. The video has been going viral on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic and even caught the eye of businessman Anand Mahindra who shared it on his Twitter timeline.

The "cuddle curtain" was made by Anthony Cauvin, who was really missing his quarantined grandmother. In order to give her a high, Cauvin fashioned the hugging device out of plastic shower curtains and a pair of disposable gloves.

In a video, shared originally on Facebook by Cuavin's wife Miriam Cauvin, the elderly woman can be stepping out of her house into the lawn where her grandson had propped up the curtain on an iron frame.

It didn’t take a Nobel prize winner to create this device. But to the elderly, who have been missing the embrace of their families, this invention will rank as a life-changing one... As important as the vaccine we’re all waiting for... pic.twitter.com/V6V0TxnGY9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2020

As the woman approaches the curtain, she seems overjoyed at the prospect of hugging her grandson, who helps her slip her hands through the gloves and fit inside the curtain before embracing her tightly.

The video was shared on Twitter by Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra who called the cuddle-curtain a "life-changing" invention.

"It didn’t take a Nobel prize winner to create this device. But to the elderly, who have been missing the embrace of their families, this invention will rank as a life-changing one... As important as the vaccine we’re all waiting for," he wrote.

The video shared by Mahindra did not just feature Cauvin and his grandmother but also others who had used the cuddle curtain for similar purposes.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives across the world, the virus has shown a special tendency toward attacking older patients. The situation has lead to a crisis for several elderly people in countries like the US and UK where such thousands of old people have been left to fend for themselves in quarantine.

The video has been winning hearts on social media with many complementing Anthony for his ingenuity.