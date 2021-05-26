'Life Goes On': Gaza Boy Celebrates Birthday Near Building Debris in War-torn Palestine

Israel’s incessant bombing in the Gaza strip this month brought another wave of destruction and tragedy in the lives of Palestinians. The incident has left some of the deepest impacts on children living in Gaza, many of whom have lost their parents or siblings. Amidst such dark times, Palestinians do make sure that they muster up whatever glimmer of happiness they have to shine on their children so that they do get to live a normal childhood. One such picture that depicts this emotion was shared on Twitter earlier today. The picture shows how a group of children have come together to celebrate the birthday of a child. The boy is seen smiling, as he is surrounded by his friends and father who are singing the birthday song. However, in the background, the picture also shows debris of concrete that has fallen from the destruction that the Israel and Palestinian conflict has brought on. Smiling through such grave tragedy are children of Gaza who make sure that their friend feels special and loved. The picture was posted on Twitter by Khaled Beydoun, a law professor, who described in the caption how a birthday party in Gaza tries to ensure that life goes on. The photograph was taken by Mohammed Zaanoun.

With over 31.1k likes and 8,000 retweets, the photograph has touched netizens’ hearts. Many users shared their reaction in the comments section.

A birthday party in Gaza. Life & love goes on. 📷: Mohammed Zaanoun pic.twitter.com/SjfiweGOJi— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) May 25, 2021

One comment read how the picture captures a beautiful sight amidst destructive times. While for some the picture was heartbreaking. Another user wrote that if this picture does not compel people to look at the impact of the Israel-Palestinian conflict in a new light, then they do not have a heart. A netizen mentioned how the picture describes a true depiction of “happiness” which does not require luxury homes, cars or money, but contentment that is essential for a peaceful life.

Applauding the perseverance of Palestinians, one comment read how the citizens have maintained their dignity through all of the pain they’re going through.

