'Life Hack': Delivery Executive Orders Food, Picks It Up Himself And Gets Paid

A delivery driver recently shared a financial hack among his TikTok followers. The dasher mentioned how he orders food and picks it up himself and gets paid for the service. The user named Simon Fraser shared how he pays himself to pick his own food.

In the viral clip that has racked up lakhs of views since being shared, Simon explained that he lives above a restaurant, and also works as a DoorDash driver. He also hones a DoorPass which allows users to get unlimited free deliveries on orders amounting to more than twelve dollars (~ Rs 958).

“I work for DoorDash as a dasher. I also live above a restaurant and I have DashPass on my credit card which gives me free delivery,” Simon is heard saying in the video, as reported by Independent. Now, here’s the gist of the “life hack.”

Simon orders from the restaurant downstairs through DoorDash, then quickly logs in on the dasher application and claims the order. He then goes downstairs to pick the order up and gets paid to pick it up. “And then I give myself a big tip,” he says at the end of the clip.

The TikTok space had a mixed bag of reactions. While some called it genius, some highlighted the loopholes in the financial advice. One user said, “Yes, this is better than 99.9 per cent of the financial advice on this app.” Another commented, “Hope you give yourself a five-star review after all of that hard work.”

“Wouldn’t it be cheaper to order directly from the restaurant? I find the door dash has too many fees added other than delivery,” wrote one user. One user came up with some advice and said, “Do not tip yourself on the app! You have to pay tax on that income. Tip yourself in cash if you must.”

So, what are your thoughts on this?

