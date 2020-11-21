'Life in Glass Domes': Elon Musk Reveals How the First People to Settle on Mars Will Live

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has revealed his plan to colonise the neighbouring planet Mars. In a series of tweets, Musk spoke about how humans will inhabit the red planet initially.

The Tesla founder was asked by a twitter user, named Astronomiaum that when people arrive on Mars, would the planet already be terraformed or would people have another way created by SpaceX to survive on the red planet?

Replying to this tweet, Elon said that the first human colony on Mars will be built using “glass domes”.

Life in glass domes at first. Eventually, terraformed to support life, like Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2020

The billionaire entrepreneur became the third richest person in the world this week and has reiterated his ambition to travel to Mars in his lifetime and turn humanity into a multi-planetary species. It is being said that the early settlers will live in temporary habitats before a more permanent solution is sought to make the planet more accessible, he tweeted on Thursday.

Elon has also said that he hoped to populate Mars with a million people by 2050. To make the planet more habitable for human beings, Elon has proposed the process known as terraforming, which involves blasting the planet with nuclear weapons at its poles to cause the ice caps to melt and induce accelerated warming to make it more liveable for humans.

Elon first proposed terraforming as a probable solution to speed up the habitability of Mars in 2014, when he described it as a “fixer upper of a planet” in an interview with US TV host Stephen Colbert.

He said that terraforming will be too slow to be relevant in our lifetime. But they can establish a human base there in his lifetime. The 49-year-old businessman said that within his lifetime, humans might develop into a spacefaring civilization, discovering old generation's ruins.

His ultimate goal is to eventually transform Mars into an Earth-like planet. The process to achieve that goal, he says, is both a fast way and a slow way. The fast way, he believes, is to drop thermonuclear weapons over the poles.