'Life is More Fun': Bill Gates Wishes Warren Buffet on 92nd Birthday With Special Post

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates wished his close friend Warren Buffett via social media to mark the latter's 92nd birthday. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO received a special shoutout in a series of pictures from the duo’s special moments spent together. The Billionaire investor, also famously known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ turned 92 on Tuesday, August 30. To commemorate the same, the Microsoft co-founder shared four happy photos accompanied by a friendly note.

“Life is more fun when you have a friend like Warren. Happy 92nd birthday” wrote Gates. In a photo, the billionaires are seen enjoying soft drinks at what appears to be a cafe. Another features the two sharing a contagious smile in funny costumes. While Gates has donned a red royal cape with a crown on his forehead, Buffett has worn a long fake beard. From happy laughs to candid moments, the photos are proof of their amicable bond that stood the test of time. Take a look at the post below:

Notably, this isn’t the first time when Gates shared a special birthday post for Buffett on social media. On his 90th birthday, the Microsoft co-founder shares a special video of himself baking an Orea cake featuring Buffett’s face. Not only did Gates post the clip on social media but also paid a special tribute to Buffet on his blog Gates Notes.

“Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old. Here’s a short birthday video in honor of his dietary preferences,” he wrote while sharing the video. Watch the clip here:

Back in 2010, Gates and Buffett started the Giving Pledge campaign which has now been signed up by several billionaires including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and more. The philanthropic pledge encourages elite business tycoons to give away a majority of their wealth in order to help the needy.

