Life on Mars? Scientists Find Traces of Ancient River System on the Planet

Just days after scientists found a Martian meteorite filled with nitrogen-rich organic compounds, another group of researchers has found the ancient existence of life on the red planet. In the latest study, a group of scientists have claimed to have found a river system from ancient times on Mars.

The claims were made after carefully studying the high-resolution photographs captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, was carried out by a team of scientists from the Utrecht University, Netherlands, and International Research School of Planetary Sciences, Italy. The paper explains the existence of a large sedimentary succession at Izola Mensa, in the north-west rim of Hellas Basin. The Hellas Impact Crater is the biggest known impact crater in the solar system.

The scientists link this sediment formation to river deposition, which is only possible through a flowing water system. “Such conditions would require an environment capable of maintaining large volumes of water for extensive time-periods, necessitating a precipitation-driven hydrological cycle,” the paper quoted.

Dr Joel Davis, a postdoctoral researcher at the Natural History Museum in London and a lead author of the study, suggests that the latest study will act as one more piece of the puzzle in the search for ancient life on Mars.



As we are digging deep into the details of ancient life and forms on the surface of Mars, the red planet is surprising us with an astonishing discovery step by step.

