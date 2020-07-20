Lifeless Sewage Ditch Turns Into Beautiful Wetland Park in China Post Makeover

From being a sewage drain, the Nakao River wetland park in China has become trending tourist spot for its beautiful greenery after it got an impressive facelift.

Situated in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nakao River used to be a sewage ditch but timely steps taken by the local government have led to a stark improvement in recent months.

According to a report by news agency Xinhua, several people were captured jogging through the wetland park and clicking selfies recently. The aerial pictures show men and women walking on wooden bridges that have been decorated with vines and flowers. Some other pictures feature people exercising in the fresh environment and capturing the place's beauty with their cameras.

Netizens across the world were quite impressed with the "ecological and environmental" measures taken by the authorities in giving the wetland a new life.

On a Twitter post made by China Daily, some internet users have tagged their own authorities asking them to take care of their local wetlands in a similar manner.

The Nakao River, which used to be a sewage ditch in Nanning, South China's #Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, has turned into a beautiful wetland park, thanks to the ecological and environmental improvement by local government in recently years.#environment pic.twitter.com/9AZZel1ETJ — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) July 19, 2020

The caption had no additional information, except for the statement released by Xinhua.

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

One Twitter user urged government officials to look after the Yamuna River. The user wrote, "Sir, I request you to make more Sewage plants & our Yamuna like this

@AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwalSir, I request you to make more Sewage plants & our Yamuna like this. Learn a lesson from our country's enemy.Also thousands of Crores has been spent on Yamuna, where has the money gone?Pls take out a white paper on expenses on Yamuna since 1947. https://t.co/ytYunvnPO7 — Manu Sharma (@ManuTweets3) July 20, 2020

While another user talked about the pitiable condition of the Mukuvisi River.

Closer home, thinking about the sewage-filled Mukuvisi River https://t.co/C89EOYjsBh — Mhofu (@FMutara) July 19, 2020

In the subsequent tweets, citizens across nations are urging their government for the ecological and environmental improvements of the rivers.