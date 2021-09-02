Reality TV star and actor Sidharth Shukla‘s untimely demise has sent the fans and colleagues in a state of shock. Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as Bigg Boss 13 winner died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital said. The actor was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. Since the news broke on the Internet, shocked fans took to social media to mourn the actor’s demise and Shukla’s passing became a topic of discussion on microblogging site Twitter.

It was then a few users turned to Shukla’s Twitter profile where the actor regularly shared his thoughts on current affairs, the ongoing pandemic, and everything in between. But it was perhaps a tweet on life buried on Shukla’s timeline that caught the eye of fans on the platform.

“Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about," Sidharth Shukla tweeted earlier this year in February.

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about 😉— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

Fans were devastated.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi", “Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and “Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

