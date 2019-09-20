Shocking! Lightning Strikes Jamaican Football Match, Sends Two Players to Hospital

In a rather shocking incident, some football players were struck with a bolt of lightning when they were playing a match. Of the players, two have been hospitalised after the strike hit them harder.

The video, shared by Island Sports Network, has gone viral on social media.

The lightning incident occurred during the Manning Cup match between Wolmer's Boys and Jamaica College at the Stadium East field in Kingston.

The video shows a series of passes after which a flash of lightning strikes up the scene for a second. Two players, who were struck by lightning, grab their heads and fall to their knees on the ground. Some other players also collapsed and began to cover their eyes.

The referee of the match Karl Tyrell blew the whistle and brought the match to a halt to help the fallen players. The remaining players also rushed to help their mates. Medical teams rushed to the pitch to help the injured players. The match was eventually called off.

Times Now reported that the two players who suffered serious injuries in the incident were Jamaica College player Terrence Francis and Wolmer's Boys' Dwayne Allen. Both the players were rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies immediately after the incident. Francis had to be stretchered off the field as he did not respond to the treatment on the field.

