Lightning Strikes Pre-Wedding Shoot, Leaves Groom Dead

In an unfortunate incident, a man died after being struck by a bolt of lightning. The incident has been reported in South Western China. As per local media reports, the man went for a pre-wedding shoot with his fiancee when the tragic incident took place. The couple had gone for a photo shoot at the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in Yunnan province.

According to the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Management Committee in Lijiang, the man was hit by a bolt of lightning at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The couple was posing at Spruce Meadow, one of the popular spots for photoshoots at the mountain range. Although the local emergency services rushed him to the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead. Apart from the groom, other people present at the spot were safe and unhurt.

A picture of the scene went viral on social media. In the picture, the man, named Ruan, can be seen lying on a stretcher as some people with raincoats and umbrellas rushed him to the hospital to save his life. Later, local sources said that the weather conditions were not appropriate and thunderstorms with lightning were predicted. In fact, the same was told to the couple before they went to Spruce Meadows. The area of Spruce Meadows was under yellow alert. Some tourists also revealed that a warning was issued before the lightning struck the man. A tourist said that he heard a loud peal of thunder, after which the deadly lightning struck the man.

News of the accident has spread like wildfire on social media. A video, which was taken just after the incident occurred, has received over 8 million views on Douyin, a video application similar to Tik Tok, prevalent in China only. The comment section is full of “Rest In Peace” messages. A user wrote, “A big pleasure turned into a big sorrow.” Another commented, “Maybe one second before, they might be thinking about their happy future and then this lightning. More strength to the bride.”

