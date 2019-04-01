English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Lights, Camera, Action': Twitter Mocks Hema Malini's Photo Op During Election Campaign
On Monday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini kicked off her election campaign amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms but not all were impressed.
Image tweeted by Hema Malini on Twitter | @dreamgirlhema.
The actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who kicked off her election campaign in style on Monday amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms, hasn't had a "dream" start if Twitter is anything to go by.
The MP, who had triumphed the Mathura constituency by 3,30,743 votes in 2014, is seeking a second term on a BJP ticket.
Draped in a golden saree matching her background, Malini took to her Twitter account to share a few photographs holding hay bale and sickle.
"Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign," (sic) Malini wrote on her Twitter page.
Soon, trolls dawned upon the politician, "praising" her for her "drama skills" and accused her of appearing in front of the camera only for votes ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
However, some netizens came in support of the politician.
Before being elected as Mathura MP in 2014, Hema Malini was a Rajya Sabha MP twice, first from 2003 to 2009 and then from 2011 to 2012.
She had been a member of various parliamentary standing committees, including those for the External Affairs Ministry, Transport, Tourism, Culture, Women Empowerment, Information and Broadcasting.
Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019
Soon, trolls dawned upon the politician, "praising" her for her "drama skills" and accused her of appearing in front of the camera only for votes ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Hema Malini ji,
Pichle 5 saalo me aap ko kisano ki yaad nhi aai, Lekin election aate hi, aap chali aai photo khichwane.
Kab tak garibo ka mazaak udaye ge aap log.?
— Nana : Chowkidar chor hai (@RoflNana_) March 31, 2019
अगर कुछ काम किया होता अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र मे तो आज ये नही करना पड़ता !
— Priyanka Singh Yadav (@priyankasinghsp) March 31, 2019
Election aate hi drama shuru waah hema ji waah !
As an actor I respect u but as a politician have to think
— Praval Ponia (@prvl) March 31, 2019
ऐसी नौकरी कोई हमको भी दिला दो जहाँ पाँच साल मैं सिर्फ़ एक घंटे के लिए नौटंकी करनी पड़े फिर आराम ही आराम और फ़्री की तनख़्वाह , रूतबाँ और सेवक
— 🇮🇳 satendra bhati 🇮🇳 (@BHATISATENDRA) March 31, 2019
What a acting👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 slow claps for Madam ji
— Nimisha Pandey (@serene2195) March 31, 2019
Lights Camera Action..📷 You are used to 😃
— Vicky (@Vicky51267566) March 31, 2019
Vote ke liye kya kuch nahi
— jatinder singh (@jatinde79807004) March 31, 2019
However, some netizens came in support of the politician.
You are so hardworking as a politician as an actor as an artist and as a Mom too. You definitely play each role with perfection. Dharm ji is so lucky to have you as his love in life. So honest and devoted. Good night.
— SONIA CHOPRA (@SONIYALOVESYOU) March 31, 2019
Good hema ji
— CHOWKIDAR satinder singh Thakur 🙏🙏🙏🙏 (@BjpSatinder) March 31, 2019
हमारी ओर से प्रचंड बहुमत से विजयी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
— चौकीदार नंदकिशोर वाल्मीकि (@ICjgfhSbgHjJt7z) April 1, 2019
Before being elected as Mathura MP in 2014, Hema Malini was a Rajya Sabha MP twice, first from 2003 to 2009 and then from 2011 to 2012.
She had been a member of various parliamentary standing committees, including those for the External Affairs Ministry, Transport, Tourism, Culture, Women Empowerment, Information and Broadcasting.
