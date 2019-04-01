LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Lights, Camera, Action': Twitter Mocks Hema Malini's Photo Op During Election Campaign

On Monday, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini kicked off her election campaign amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms but not all were impressed.

Updated:April 1, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Image tweeted by Hema Malini on Twitter | @dreamgirlhema.
The actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who kicked off her election campaign in style on Monday amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms, hasn't had a "dream" start if Twitter is anything to go by.

The MP, who had triumphed the Mathura constituency by 3,30,743 votes in 2014, is seeking a second term on a BJP ticket.

Draped in a golden saree matching her background, Malini took to her Twitter account to share a few photographs holding hay bale and sickle.

"Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign," (sic) Malini wrote on her Twitter page.

Soon, trolls dawned upon the politician, "praising" her for her "drama skills" and accused her of appearing in front of the camera only for votes ahead of Lok Sabha elections.























However, some netizens came in support of the politician.









Before being elected as Mathura MP in 2014, Hema Malini was a Rajya Sabha MP twice, first from 2003 to 2009 and then from 2011 to 2012.

She had been a member of various parliamentary standing committees, including those for the External Affairs Ministry, Transport, Tourism, Culture, Women Empowerment, Information and Broadcasting.
