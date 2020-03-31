Lights, Camera, Attack: Bengaluru Police's Play on Coronavirus Infection is Pure Gold

Bengaluru police has devised a hilarious way to create awareness on Coronavirus and to encourage people to stay at home to help arrest the spread of the virus infection. The cops hit the streets by enacting how the deadly coronavirus attacks the human body.

The video begins with a police personnel making an announcement on the loudspeaker and then begins the main act where a bike-borne man comes into the scene. As soon as he arrives, one of the cops with a helmet resembling the structure of the Coronavirus sits with him on the vehicle.

Next, we see another personnel sporting a green-coloured helmet, which depicts the transmission of the virus, walks towards the biker and puts his helmet on the bike riders head.

With this, the team of officers tried to show how the transmission of the virus takes place. Later in the video, the sounds of shanka can be heard.

The clip, till now, has got over 91,000 views and has been retweeted over one thousand times.

And the hilarious video tickled the funny bone and evoked reactions from the Twitterati.

A user said, “BLR police are so much more civilised and have a great sense of humour. Respect”

Another wrote, “Lol, but this is so much better than beating up people. @blrcitytraffic zindabad”



Meanwhile, in India a total of 32 people have lost their lives, while more than 1200 people are affected due to COVID-19.