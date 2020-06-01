Lights out at White House as Protests Shake Washington DC after Killing of George Floyd

Even as #BlackLivesMatter protests tore through Washington DC and clashed with police for a third day, a photo of the White House with its lights out, has been going viral on Twitter.
Police fired pepper spray at demonstrators near the White House and D.C. National Guard was called in as pockets of violence and vandalism erupted during a second straight night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump’s response to it.
Hundreds of people converged on the White House and marched along the National Mall, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace."
Amid images and videos of clashes and protests, photos, and videos of a blacked-out White House went viral on social media. A Twitter user shared an image of the White House with lights out at #WhiteHouse, calling it "a powerful symbol".
"Total lack of leadership from Donald Trump", the user tweeted.
Lights out at #WhiteHouse is a powerful symbol. Total lack of leadership from @realDonaldTrump #BunkerTrump pic.twitter.com/pJTUYA3trT— Steve Belovarich (@iplayitofflegit)
Protesters threw water bottles, traffic cones, scooters, even tear gas cans at police lines. They set fire to a car and a trash bin and smashed windows, including at Bay Atlantic University. “What are you doing? That’s a school,” one man yelled.
An American flag hanging at the Export-Import Bank was taken down, burned and replaced with a Black Lives Matter banner.
The D.C. demonstration was one of several around the country responding to the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.