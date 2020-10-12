'Lights Out': Jofra Archer's 7-Year-old 'Prophecy' Tweet for Mumbai's Power Cut is Spooking Everyone Out

Jofra Archer strikes again. And it's not on the cricket field.

The English pacer, who is currently spearheading Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack in IPL 2020, has a tweet for everything. And we mean it.

Whether it was his eerie prophecy of India's first coronavirus lockdown or his "prediction" of the Super Over during the eve of World Cup Finals against New Zealanders, Archer's "supernatural" abilities which exist in the form of vintage tweets are often dug up by enthusiasts of his apparent powers every time an incident occurs in India and outside.

Monday brought Mumbai to a halt when the netizens woke up without power as a major power outage was reported in the maximum city. Since then, residents have taken to Twitter to report blackout across the city, while others were busy lighting up the microblogging site with memes.

Around this time, a 7-year-old tweet by Archer resurfaced on the website which simply read: "Lights out."

Cricket fans took it forward from there.

Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) affected 360 MW supply in the city and suburbs.

Power minister Nitin Raut said that electricity will be restored in one hour. However, an official later said that it could take more time. As the city came to a standstill, Mumbai University announced that it has deferred Monday's exam to Sunday, October 18. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued helpline numbers.

The local trains under Western Railway — between Church Gate to Vasai railway station — came to a standstill due to grid failure. The Central Railway (CR) that runs between CSMT and Kalyan was also stopped.