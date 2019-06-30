Take the pledge to vote

»
'Like a Kid at the Adult Table' Ivanka Trump Criticised for Trying to Speak to World Leaders at G20 Summit

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Ivanka can be seen trying to take part in a conversation between May, Christine Lagarde (head of IMF), Canadian President Justin Thrudeau and Emmanuel Macron.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been under the scanner for tagging along with her father to the G20 Summit at Osaka, Japan despite having almost no experience in diplomacy.

In various videos that have emerged of the Summit, Ivanka can be seen hobnobbing with the biggies at the event and even partaking in conversations with world leaders. She also participated in a summit on women's rights and empowerment.

Although Ivanka has been praised for her advocacy of women's rights, she has been criticised and trolled incessantly on social media for taking part in an event although she has no prior experience.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Ivanka can be seen trying to take part in a conversation between May, Christine Lagarde (head of IMF), Canadian President Justin Thrudeau and Emmanuel Macron. The four can be seen actively taking part in a discussion. However, it is comical to see Ivanka trying to wedge in and offer her opinions, especially since the others seem to disregard her completely.

It's actually sad to see her trying so desperately, only to fail miserably.

The G20 Summit may have seen world leaders meeting under one roof, but it hasn't been without its share of awkward situations!

