'Like a Lotus in Dal Lake': Nirmala Sitharaman Adds Poetic Touch to Budget 2020 With Kashmiri Verse

Penned by Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul's famous work 'Myon Vatan' (My Motherland), Sitharaman indicated that every action taken in the budget was dedicated to "pyara vatan" or the beloved country.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
'Like a Lotus in Dal Lake': Nirmala Sitharaman Adds Poetic Touch to Budget 2020 With Kashmiri Verse
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse in Kashmiri while presenting the Union Budget to a packed Parliament.

The Narendra Modi government has come up with a 16-point plan to ease the farm crisis, including liberalising the agriculture sector, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The FM also added that the budget was broadly divided into three major themes — aspirational India, economic development and building a caring society that is humane.

However, before announcing the government’s commitments, Sitharaman broke into a Kashmiri verse.

"हमारा वतन फिर से हुआ शालीमार बाग जैसा

हमारा वतन डल झील में खिलते कमल जैसा

नौजवानों के गर्म खून जैसा

मेरा वतन तेरा वतन हमारा वतन

दुनिया का सबसे प्यारा वतन"

"Humara watan khilta hua shalimaar bagh jaisa

Humara watan Dal lake mein khilta hua kamal jaisa

Navjawanon ke garam khoon jaisa

Mera watan tera watan humara watan duniya ka sabse pyara watan"

"Our country like a Shalimar garden, like a lotus in Dal Lake, the best country in the world," she read out the translation of the verse.

With the recitation of the verse, penned by Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul as part of his famous work "Myon Vatan" (My Motherland), Sitharaman indicated that every action taken in the budget was dedicated to "pyara vatan" or the beloved country.

This, however, did not sit down too well with Twitterati.

The Narendra Modi government on August 5 had imposed a communications lockdown in August after it abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, stripping the Muslim-majority region of its autonomy.

The bill sparked debates and protests from Indian nationals as well as from foreign counterparts, the Valley remained in a blackout situation until the Supreme Court stepped in and said that the indefinite shutting down of internet in Jammu and Kashmir was impermissible and repeated prohibitory orders banning large assemblies was an abuse of power as it asked the J&K administration to review the restrictions that have been imposed in the region for the last five months.

On January 25, low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir but the service can only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration.

However, many others pointed out at the work of famous Kashmiri poet, who found a mention on the B-Day.

And hailed the Finance Minister for opting to recite the famous words in an unprecedented move.

