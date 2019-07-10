Like Father, Like Son: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Workout Video With Son
Nothing can stop Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan from training.
The ace-Indian opener who was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World 2019 due to thumb injury has shared a training video with his son Zoravar on social networking site Facebook.
The 33-year-old cricketer posted the video with a caption "My favourite workout partner."
The video has garnered 304 shares and 683k views so far.
Netizens have widely appreciated the father-son duo's workout session.
They loved the way Shikhar and Junior Dhawan gave them father-son goals.
On July 9, Dhawan, who had to leave his teammates midway due to injury, wished Team India good luck ahead of the ICC Cricket Word Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand semi-final clash.
Sharing a picture of his posing with Shah Rukh Khan's signature step, Dhawan wrote, "With you in spirit, team India Love and luck for the game today!"
Dhawan was replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture.
He picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia in London.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer had took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.
His wrote, “I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19.
Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”
I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019
