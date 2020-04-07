'Like You I am in Isolation': Girl, 5, Writes to Her 93-year old Neighbour

To know if her 93-year-old neighbour was doing fine in Coronavirus lockdown, a five-year-old girl wrote a letter to him asking him about his health and well-being and the letter exchange between the two is nothing less than heartwarming.

A Twitter user, the old man's granddaughter, shared the letters on the microblogging website and wrote, “My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health - and he has recieved the most beautiful letter from his 5-year-old neighbour and he wrote back to her. Just please read, it should make you smile”.

The letter, which has got more than 42,000 likes, has the granddad advising the little one to stay indoors. In the letter, he mentioned how he was the first person to move into the area.

He also tells the girl that he has put her rainbow drawing on the window for passers-by to see. Moreover, he also thanked the neighbour for the letter and hoped for the isolation, which has been imposed due to the widespread of COVID-19, to end soon.

As of now, more than 13 lakh people have tested positive for the disease while over 74 thousand people have lost their lives due to the disease.

