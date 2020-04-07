BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Like You I am in Isolation': Girl, 5, Writes to Her 93-year old Neighbour

The letters exchanged by the two neighbours.

The letters exchanged by the two neighbours.

The letter, which has got more than 42,000 likes, has the granddad advising the little one to stay indoors.

Share this:

To know if her 93-year-old neighbour was doing fine in Coronavirus lockdown, a five-year-old girl wrote a letter to him asking him about his health and well-being and the letter exchange between the two is nothing less than heartwarming.

A Twitter user, the old man's granddaughter, shared the letters on the microblogging website and wrote, “My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health - and he has recieved the most beautiful letter from his 5-year-old neighbour and he wrote back to her. Just please read, it should make you smile”.

The letter, which has got more than 42,000 likes, has the granddad advising the little one to stay indoors. In the letter, he mentioned how he was the first person to move into the area.

He also tells the girl that he has put her rainbow drawing on the window for passers-by to see. Moreover, he also thanked the neighbour for the letter and hoped for the isolation, which has been imposed due to the widespread of COVID-19, to end soon.

As of now, more than 13 lakh people have tested positive for the disease while over 74 thousand people have lost their lives due to the disease.

It comes as no surprise that Twitteratis could not resist showering all their love and awe in the comments of the post. Some of the reactions included:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,180

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,877

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,877

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres