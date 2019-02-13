Liked Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee's 'Badla' Trailer? You're Going to Love These Memes
While 'Badla' promises to keep the viewers intrigued with its fast-paced action and a gripping storyline, it also captured the imagination of Twitteratti, who turned the dialogues from the trailer into hilarious and relatable memes.
Image credit: Red Chillies Entertainment / YouTube
Directed by Kahaani's Sujoy Ghosh, the trailer dropped on Tuesday, opens with Naina (Taapsee) seeking Badal Gupta’s help (Amitabh), a specialist investigator-advocate, in a botched-up case she insists is a means to take revenge against her.
From Amitabh Bachchan's "Jo bhi tum mujhe bataoge, wohi mere liye sach hoga (Whatever you tell me, that will only be the truth for me)" to Taapsee Pannu's "Main isme phasti ja rahi hoon, aur jisne yeh sab kiya hai woh bach kar nikal jaa raha hai (I'm getting stuck into this and whoever has done this is escaping every time)", the seemingly serious scenes were given relatable takes by the funny folks on Twitter.
Take a look:
U to OLA/UBER APP when u see surge pricing for ur ride!#BadlaTrailer #Badla #ola #uber #wednesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/0cebTOnlQO— Lakshmi Ranganathan (@LakshmiRangana9) February 13, 2019
Me when I think I should quit Social Networking 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/KteYqiXvrq— Bajrangi MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019
#badlatrailer— Mad king (@GJhamtani) February 12, 2019
Me to google maps:- pic.twitter.com/yEJXdyIPXO
Umpire to MS dhoni #BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0BWzaAWQ4h— Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) February 12, 2019
*Indian audiences to Bollywood biopics*#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/gEyyJxq0ZA— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 12, 2019
Me to my friend in exam hall÷#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/lBqPC8UMI6— Mr.Bauva (@BadmashBauva) February 12, 2019
#BadlaTrailer— Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) February 12, 2019
*When you have a fight with your sister*
Dad to her: pic.twitter.com/OpbOMy3dQa
*Comb to curly girl's hair*#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/CTzpGWBp8J— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 12, 2019
#KesariTrailer21Feb #BadlaTrailer— Rahul (@PoorOptimus) February 12, 2019
My parents to my final year marksheet pic.twitter.com/ZeCXFKLGkR
When the person who suggested engineering to you appears for Bank PO exam. #BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0H9Um1UQK9— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 12, 2019
Indian parents to Relatives#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/2g8ChvTWgL— haque_casm🇮🇳 (@biryani_babu) February 12, 2019
When you ask your friend for help during exam.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SBIzca36cs— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) February 12, 2019
When Parents Cancel your Goa Trip with Friends 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/XePGbkhJdU— Bajrangi MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019
#BadlaTrailer— Sid (@SidKSchrute) February 12, 2019
CA students while studying: pic.twitter.com/lXu9CQvYZ7
When you are not able to solve a series of maths questions.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0U5eV0IohK— Sheena Ailawadi (@sheenafyinglife) February 12, 2019
Badla's trailer is currently trending at #1 on YouTube with more than 9 million views on the video-streaming website. If you haven't watched it yet, here you go:
