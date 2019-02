Liked Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee's 'Badla' Trailer? You're Going to Love These Memes

Me when I think I should quit Social Networking 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/KteYqiXvrq — Bajrangi MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019

#BadlaTrailer

*When you have a fight with your sister*

Dad to her: pic.twitter.com/OpbOMy3dQa — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) February 12, 2019

When the person who suggested engineering to you appears for Bank PO exam. #BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0H9Um1UQK9 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 12, 2019

When you ask your friend for help during exam.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SBIzca36cs — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) February 12, 2019

When Parents Cancel your Goa Trip with Friends 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/XePGbkhJdU — Bajrangi MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019

When you are not able to solve a series of maths questions.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0U5eV0IohK — Sheena Ailawadi (@sheenafyinglife) February 12, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan will once again be teaming up with Taapsee Pannu in the upcoming mystery-thriller Badla after delivering powerful performances in 2016's hit Pink.Directed by Kahaani's Sujoy Ghosh, the trailer dropped on Tuesday, opens with Naina (Taapsee) seeking Badal Gupta’s help (Amitabh), a specialist investigator-advocate, in a botched-up case she insists is a means to take revenge against her.While Badla promises to keep the viewers intrigued with its fast-paced action and a gripping storyline, it also captured the imagination of Twitteratti, who turned the dialogues from the trailer into hilarious memes.From Amitabh Bachchan's "Jo bhi tum mujhe bataoge, wohi mere liye sach hoga (Whatever you tell me, that will only be the truth for me)" to Taapsee Pannu's "Main isme phasti ja rahi hoon, aur jisne yeh sab kiya hai woh bach kar nikal jaa raha hai (I'm getting stuck into this and whoever has done this is escaping every time)", the seemingly serious scenes were given relatable takes by the funny folks on Twitter.Badla's trailer is currently trending at #1 on YouTube with more than 9 million views on the video-streaming website. If you haven't watched it yet, here you go:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.