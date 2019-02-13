LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Liked Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee's 'Badla' Trailer? You're Going to Love These Memes

While 'Badla' promises to keep the viewers intrigued with its fast-paced action and a gripping storyline, it also captured the imagination of Twitteratti, who turned the dialogues from the trailer into hilarious and relatable memes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Image credit: Red Chillies Entertainment / YouTube
Amitabh Bachchan will once again be teaming up with Taapsee Pannu in the upcoming mystery-thriller Badla after delivering powerful performances in 2016's hit Pink.

Directed by Kahaani's Sujoy Ghosh, the trailer dropped on Tuesday, opens with Naina (Taapsee) seeking Badal Gupta’s help (Amitabh), a specialist investigator-advocate, in a botched-up case she insists is a means to take revenge against her.

While Badla promises to keep the viewers intrigued with its fast-paced action and a gripping storyline, it also captured the imagination of Twitteratti, who turned the dialogues from the trailer into hilarious memes.

From Amitabh Bachchan's "Jo bhi tum mujhe bataoge, wohi mere liye sach hoga (Whatever you tell me, that will only be the truth for me)" to Taapsee Pannu's "Main isme phasti ja rahi hoon, aur jisne yeh sab kiya hai woh bach kar nikal jaa raha hai (I'm getting stuck into this and whoever has done this is escaping every time)", the seemingly serious scenes were given relatable takes by the funny folks on Twitter.

Take a look:














































Badla's trailer is currently trending at #1 on YouTube with more than 9 million views on the video-streaming website. If you haven't watched it yet, here you go:



