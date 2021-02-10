Liked the Bernie Sanders Mitten Meme? It Now Comes In an Edible Salad Format

A few days ago, the pictures of US politician Bernie Sanders in woollen mittens during the US presidential inauguration sparked off some hilarious memes on social media.

His cut-out pictures from the image were fit into several posts along with quirky captions.

The latest one to join the meme fest is edible Bernie Sander’s salad made up of potato and green veggies.

A food artist from Ahwatukee, Arizona, named Sandra Marshall recreated Sander’s image on a plate by using kale, cauliflower, potato, eggplant, pumpkin and other veggies.

She shared the picture on her Facebook on January 24 and asked the people to name it. The picture copied the viral image of sanders sitting socially-distanced on a chair with crossed legs, folded arms, oversized jacket and the mittens.

Take a look at the post.

The picture of edible Bernie Sander’s salad quickly viral on the internet as it has been shared on Twitter and other social media handles. Many of the netizens also lauded Sandra for her amazing artwork. A user wrote that he would want one on his coffee table while others flooded the post with comments like amazing, stunning, magnificent effort and excellent.

As per the reports, this unique food art has garnered over 3 million views till now. Famous author Stephen King also shared the picture on his Twitter handle.

Sandra is quite elated by the response from netizens and commented on Stephen’s post that she is quite excited that he shared her art as she has been posting several food arts on her Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, many of the users have asked Sandra about the veggies used for Bernie’s gloves and glass. The artist replied that she used small potatoes and a tiny knife for Bernie’s gloves.

Sandra has also shared another picture of Bernie’s face which is recreated by using beans, bok-choy, olives, eggplant, onion, zucchini and garlic.

This is not the first time that Sandra has created such unique art by using veggies and kitchen tools. her social media handles are full of such amazing arts which she created on her plate.