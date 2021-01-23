Lil Nas, Ellen DeGeneres Shower Love as YouTube Star Jojo Siwa Comes Out As Gay

YouTuber and Nickelodeon star adopted the old adage of “a picture is worth a thousand words” and let the photo she posted do all the talking. JoJo Siwa, a popular singer and dancer, took to her social media platforms to share an image of a T-shirt gifted by her cousin. The T-shirt bears in bold, block letters “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

And with that, Siwa came out to the world and support has poured in from many celebrities for her decision to come out.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Rapper Lil Nas replied to the tweet by saying swag spelt backwards is gay.

if u spell “swag” backwards, it’s “gay”. coincidence?? — nope (@LilNasX) January 22, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres, who is popularly known as TV’s most loved queer host, replied with a very simple show of love and support, a red heart emoji. Ellen had come out in 1997 by featuring on the Time Magazine cover.

❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 23, 2021

Colleen Ballinger, comedian and someone who has collaborated with Siwa for multiple videos. also congratulated her.

I’ve known you a long time and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen you. You’re absolutely glowing and I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming! love yoooou! 🌈 https://t.co/d57S8aWcsh — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) January 22, 2021

YouTuber Tana Mongeau commented on how her coming out changes things for a whole generation, on Instagram. She shared similar sentiments on Twitter.

Siwa had previously hinted at her sexuality in a viral Tik-Tok video. She was seen dancing to Lady Gaga’s song Born This Way, which is widely recognised as an LGBTQ anthem. The video became her most viewed clip on the app with over 25 million views and the comment section was filled with speculations.

The 17-year-old singer, dancer, and YouTuber has an incredible social media following. Her coming out has an influence on millions of her fans who are ecstatic about her reveal.

Siwa has over 10 million Instagram followers and 12 million YouTube subscribers. Her television fame came following her appearance on Dance Moms.

Apart from celebrities praising her, fans have also been posting positive comments on social media.

“Hi Jojo! I’m a Mom of a 7 y/o little girl who has loved your music, videos, & merch since she was 4. We love you & support you! This does not bother me as a mother one bit! Sorry others don’t feel the same. Your music teaches kids to be themselves no matter who that self is!” commented a user.