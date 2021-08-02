Lil Nas X Has Savage Reply to 'Montero' Reaching 1 Million YouTube Dislikes

American rapper and hip-hop artist Lil Nas X is known for his unapologetic personality which was quite visible in his music video Montero (Call Me By Your Name) which came out earlier this year. The 22-year-old artist celebrated his homosexuality and even dissed his critics and homophobic audience through the video. Lil Nas X was not spared by the social media trolls after the music video came out which has now received over 312 million views on YouTube since it was shared on March 26.

However, last week the music video also set a new record as it became the artist’s first music video to receive one million dislikes. The development was brought to attention on Twitter by a fan account who posted a screenshot of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video and wrote that the video had surpassed one million dislikes on the video sharing platform. The user, who goes by the name, @lilnasxmajor, wrote “It becomes his first video on Youtube to reach this milestone. Congrats Lil Nas X.” The music video has also received 8.2 million likes on YouTube.

Retweeting the tweet shared by the fan account, the Grammy-winning singer known for his witty take on his critics welcomed the new milestone and wrote, “thank you to everyone who made this possible. I am nothing without you guys' lack of support.”

Despite all the criticism that the singer continues to face for being an openly gay artist, Lil Nas X continues to reign the music charts. In an earlier tweet by the fan account, it was announced that “Lil Nas X is the only artist with two songs simultaneously in the Spotify Global Top 10 with Industry Baby at number five and Montero (Call Me By Your Name) at number six.”

Last month, the singer released another music video for his latest song Industry Baby which again highlights his journey as an artist, his success and his sexuality. The singer collaborated with Jack Harlow for his latest single. The music video is also a fundraiser as Lil Nas X partnered with The Bail Project, a nonprofit organisation that seeks to end cash bail.

