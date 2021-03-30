buzz

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes Contained Human Blood and Nike Isn't Happy About It

Image credits: Twitter.

The shoes, launched by American rapper Lil Nas X in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based prank company MSCHF, are adorned with a pentagram and the number 666.

The year is 2021 and you can now buy ‘Satan shoes’, which have an actual drop of human blood in them. Or you could - if they hadn’t sold out in under a minute since its launch. The shoes, launched by American rapper Lil Nas X in collaboration with a Brooklyn-based prank company MSCHF, are adorned with a pentagram and the number 666. The blood is supposedly from employees of prank company MSCHF who mixed it with ink to fill an air bubble in each pair of the ‘Satan Shoes.’ The black and red sneakers were made using Nike Air Max 97s. According to CNN, the shoes sold out in under a minute since its launch. Nike, however, has distanced itself from the satanic shoes - by suing the prank company who made them. According to Reuters, Nike said in the lawsuit that the company, MSCHF Product Studio Inc, infringed on and diluted its trademark with the black-and-red, devil-themed shoes, which went on sale online on Monday. Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in the suit. Several media outlets reported that the shoes sold out in less than one minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair. Lil Nas X said on Twitter he would choose the recipient of the 666th pair from social media users who circulated one of his tweets. Nike, in its lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, said the shoes were produced “without Nike’s approval and authorization,” and the company was “in no way connected with this project.”

“There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product,” the lawsuit said. Nike asked the court to immediately stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the shoes and requested a jury trial to seek damages.

While a legal controversy unfolded, Twitter was both disgusted as well as amused by the satan shoes.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 21, on Friday released a video for new song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in which he dances with a character wearing devil horns - and the Satan shoes.

first published:March 30, 2021, 08:07 IST