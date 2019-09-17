Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Lilly Singh Hosting 'The Late Night Show' is the Desi Representation We've Been Waiting For

Lilly Singh continued being herself, brown and desi and unabashedly herself.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 17, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lilly Singh Hosting 'The Late Night Show' is the Desi Representation We've Been Waiting For
Image credits: Lilly Singh/Instagram.
Loading...

"I just want to be myself," says Lilly Singh in the opening scene of the first episode of her show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which just aired on NBC.

Lilly Singh, known formerly for her famous YouTube persona, iiSuperwomanii, has always been unabashedly herself. One of her most popular and earliest videos is on 'Punjabi mothers,' which shot her into YouTube limelight. Lots of things have changed since then, Lilly Singh dropped the alias name, changed her content, changed her platform for content, but despite it all, Singh has still been unapologetically herself - brown, bold and very, very desi.

Despite being Canadian, Singh has always been representative of the brown desi woman. One of the largest female YouTubers, Singh was right up there with PewDiePie and Zoella and NigaHiga. She, undoubtedly, is the only brown YouTuber most kids recognized who made into the mainstream. Singh also has been very vocal about racism, and discrimination. In one of her first-ever videos, she defends why it's important to have a brown Miss America.

She starts the show with a rap. The lyrics are quite powerful. "I ain't no white man"... "My skin got some colour and it ain't a spray tan" ... "I'm going to throw some melanin in your late night"... "This used to be a boys club, but I'm knocking down the doors."

In the show, Singh breaks several stereotypes-- including colder work-spaces for women, breastfeeding rooms, hiring across races, more women representation. Singh sums it up by saying, "It's not because I had to, it's because I could."

Singh's first episode is summed up in her own words, "This is the new standard, so take notes, Hollywood."

This sentiment wasn't lost on her fans, and several shared how this was the gender and brown representation in mainstream American show that they've been waiting for.

For fans, it's not about seeing familiar faces. It's about seeing a brown woman on screen, still being herself and not pandering to white-only audiences. It's looking at the screen and finally relating to the person on it, because she looks and acts like you, and is still successful. And of course, who better than Mindy Kaling to be on the first show?

Singh's tweets, in fact, perfectly summarises why seeing someone like her on television matters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram