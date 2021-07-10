Lilly Singh Shares Photo With Diljit Dosanjh, Says 'Punjabiyan de Connect'

It was a reunion of two iconic Punjabi artists when singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh met with comedian and YouTuber Lily Singh on Friday. The duo shared the pictures on Instagram appreciating each other for the work that they do and acknowledging the warmth shared by the Punjabi diaspora. Former host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the 32-year-old shared a picture where she was seen with a dapper-looking Punjabi pop-star. The YouTuber mentioned in the caption, “You know, @diljitdosanjh is a real one when he comes through after two days of non-stop shooting, no matter how late, just to say ‘what’s up’.” Diljit was looking a bit tired in the picture, however, he stayed true to his commitment to catch up with a fellow Punjabi artist making it big in the west. Lilly’s caption further read, “Punjabiyan de connect (Connection of the Pujnabis) Also, there’s nothing I won’t do to see this man win even more. What a force. Punjabi music to the universe. If you don’t know, hop on Apple Music/Spotify/your neighbour’s wifi one time and see what’s up. Diljit Dosanjh, you can thank me later when you are doing bhatka (squats) three pegs (dranks) with your Nana Ji (me).”

Meanwhile, Diljit also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and appreciated Lilly for her work that she has been doing. Diljit’s caption for the picture read, “We Are Very Proud Of You @lilly.Punjabi Kudi Te Hollywood ch Apna Ghar, Apni Mehnat Naal.. Kisey Di Sifarish Te Ni. (Punjabi girl and her home in Hollywood earned with her own hardwork and nobody’s recommendation).” The actor further clarifies why he looked so tired as he wrote in Punjabi that he has been busy with his shooting schedule for two days back to back, but he could not miss a Punjabi get-together for anything.

Commenting on Diljit’s Instagram post, Lilly wrote, “Punjabi get-together miss ni kardeeee, (Punjabis do not miss get-togethers) thank you Ji! Scarbro misses you.”

Diljit will soon be coming up with his new music album titled Moon Child Era.

