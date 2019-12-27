Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India

Asking for reliable sources of information may not be such a bad idea, considering the rampant fake news and misreportage since the protests intensified.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
Image credit: News18

Internet celebrity Lilly Singh on Friday took to Twitter to express her concern about the state of violence and conflict that ensued in India since the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Indian-origin Canadian YouTuber, formerly popular as 'Superwoman', wrote "India is so close to my heart. It saddens me to see the violence and discrimination happening. It’s not right". The 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' host further added, "Would be very grateful if anyone could send me any reliable sources of information so I can learn more".

The tweet comes amid ongoing protests and clashes between police and civilians in various states including Uttar Pradesh where the situation is tense after the death of at least 19 protesters in clashes this week. The protests, which started after December 12 when the Narendra Modi-led government passed CAA, intensified across states after a protests led by students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi turned violent with several students receiving injuries in ensuing clashes with Delhi Police.

Coming at such a time, Singh's tweet has been going viral with over 7,000 likes in just a few hours. Responding to her request for "reliable sources of information" regarding the matter, several journalists, political activists, news organisations and ordinary netizens shared links to media coverage of the protests. Many appreciated Singh for speaking up about the issue.

Nevertheless, many criticised the social media star for her tweet, accusing her of indulging in her privilege with the tweet.

Yet, others felt that it was unfair to criticise the former YouTuber for asking for help.

In fact, asking for verifiable and reliable sources of information may not be such a bad idea, considering the myriad pieces of fake news and misreportage that has been rampant since the protests intensified. Like a Twitter user put it, "it's a minefield of treacherous intentions".



