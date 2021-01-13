Lilly Singh' Video Sums Up Every Desi Parent's Reaction to Kamala Harris Becoming Vice-President

Move over, 'Sharmaji ka beta.'

If you've grown up in a desi household, whether in India or abroad, you would not have been spared the comparison to others, "cousins" or otherwise. You've definitely heard "Why can't you be more like them?" at least a few times from your parents. There's even a meme of 'Sharma ji ka beta' who is the overachiever your parents want you to be. Well, now your parents may have a new role model to compare you to.

Comedian, YouTuber and NBC's late night host, Lilly Singh's recent video addresses just that, making the comparison US Vice President Elect, Kamala Harris.

In a segment posted on YouTube called 'Being Cousins With Kamala Harris,' it addresses how desi parents can be sometimes. The segment is a clip from her show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

The clip starts with Singh in the role of her Punjabi mother telling current-Lily "Your cousin is coming. She always looks nice. Why can't you look nice?"

Then the doorbell rings, and Lilly Singh dressed as 'Kamala Harris' walks in and greets, "Hi, aunty."

'Kamala' like every desi cousin who has achieved something and is hyped up by desi parents, decides to flex. "Sorry, I'm late. Just had breakfast with Barack," she says. Instantly, Lilly's 'mother' says, "You not even awake for breakfast."

The rest of the video continues in a similar thread, with Kamala setting the overachiever bar very high. In the end, Lilly manages to turn the table around. Watch the video below.

Lilly Singh returned with her NBC late-night show A Little Late for the first time in eight months. Singh filmed the 1:30am show at a house in LA, making it more topical than season one, with interviews done virtually.

Opening with a sketch about how she would be able to cope without making the show in a traditional studio with a live audience, she joked, “That sounds a lot like YouTube and I don’t know if I have enough experience.”

Season one of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which ran from September 2019 through May 2020, was filmed in advance, meaning that some of the later episodes aired during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After Harris won the election, Lilly Singh had written "BALLE BALLE AUNTY JI!!! @KamalaHarris congratulations on a historic win!! Time to drop that secret celebratory video I've been holding onto!" and even posted a video of her dressed as Harris doing the 'Bhangra' as part of the WAP challenge which Meena Harris had loved.