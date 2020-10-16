News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Lilly Singh's Comparison of 'Extra Spicy' Indian Food with McSpicy Paneer has Desis in Splits

Lilly Singh compares Indian food with McSpicy Paneer.

Lilly Singh, Indian-origin YouTuber and comedian took to Twitter to describe her experience of eating ‘extra’ spicy Indian food.

Indian food is considered comparatively spicier than continental food. The food on our side is loaded with a variety of spices making it rich in nature. There is no doubt that the staple Indian food is also slightly on the spicy end.

Now, the latest thing to have internet divided is whether McSpicy Paneer is spicy enough or not? Recently, Lilly Singh, Indian-origin YouTuber and comedian took to Twitter to describe her experience of eating ‘extra’ spicy Indian food.

The YouTuber has described her condition after eating the spicy food as, ‘holy crap my lips are lava, my ears are bleeding and I smell colours.’ In the tweet, she has also mentioned the level of spice in the dish as “It’s the McSpicy Paneer X 10000.”

She has also added a GIF along with text of her post. In the GIF, one sees a man blowing fire from his mouth. This has perhaps been used to describe how hot the actually dish would have been.

Her post, which has garnered over one thousand likes, has got all kinds of comments. Some Indian users have went to say that McSpicy is not ‘even’ spicy, while a few accounts that belong to those who aren’t in India have remarked how they like the same ‘spicy’ burger.

An Indian user wrote, “McSpicy Paneer ain't even spicy girl.”

Another person took this debate to another level after she mentioned that McSpicy is not spicy and is in fact bland in taste. You can check her tweet below:

Some other people with similar opinion also voiced their opinion.

However, some people who rather agreed with Lily’s sentiments and wrote:

Needless to say, Indians can handle anything spicy with grace, and yet ask for some more spice.


