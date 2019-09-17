Lilly Singh's Fans Justin Trudeau and Anand Mahindra Wish Her Luck Before TV Debut

YouTube star and comedian Lilly Singh made her late night debut with NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Monday night, with the episode premiering on YouTube before being aired on television.

The show saw Lilly sharing her 3-minute monologue and a special rap song introduction to the show on YouTube. Her guests for the night were Mindy Kaling and her The Office co-star Rainn Wilson.

The YouTuber who is from Canada saw the Prime Minister of the country wish Singh luck saying the country will be watching "from north of the border."

Not to be outdone, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra too Tweeted that he will watch Lilly, tagging Justin Trudeau as well. According to Mahindra, even though Lilly is Canadian, she is of Indian origin, "so we claim one half of her. Chak de, Lilly!"

And I’ll be staying up late in NYC as well @JustinTrudeau to watch @Lilly tonight. Yes, she’s Canadian, but of Indian origin, so we claim one half of her. Chak de, Lilly! https://t.co/5I5aQDaVem — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2019

Notably, her opening monologue of the show saw Lilly speak about how white people may be feeling on seeing a brown woman on their screens after Seth Meyers and how she and Hasan Minhaj look like the IT department of the late night world.

Singh also went on to speak about minority representation in Hollywood, citing how Daniel Kaluuya should replace Leonardo Dicaprio in the Titanic and how Lena Dunham’s Girls should be replaced by Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

