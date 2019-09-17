Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Lilly Singh's Fans Justin Trudeau and Anand Mahindra Wish Her Luck Before TV Debut

The former 'Superwoman' ecently premiered her debut television show 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' on NBC.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lilly Singh's Fans Justin Trudeau and Anand Mahindra Wish Her Luck Before TV Debut
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

YouTube star and comedian Lilly Singh made her late night debut with NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh on Monday night, with the episode premiering on YouTube before being aired on television.

The show saw Lilly sharing her 3-minute monologue and a special rap song introduction to the show on YouTube. Her guests for the night were Mindy Kaling and her The Office co-star Rainn Wilson.

The YouTuber who is from Canada saw the Prime Minister of the country wish Singh luck saying the country will be watching "from north of the border."

Not to be outdone, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra too Tweeted that he will watch Lilly, tagging Justin Trudeau as well. According to Mahindra, even though Lilly is Canadian, she is of Indian origin, "so we claim one half of her. Chak de, Lilly!"

Notably, her opening monologue of the show saw Lilly speak about how white people may be feeling on seeing a brown woman on their screens after Seth Meyers and how she and Hasan Minhaj look like the IT department of the late night world.

Singh also went on to speak about minority representation in Hollywood, citing how Daniel Kaluuya should replace Leonardo Dicaprio in the Titanic and how Lena Dunham’s Girls should be replaced by Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram