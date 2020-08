Lilly Wachowski Gets Love on Twitter after Confirming 'Matrix' Series Was a Transgender Allegory

After years of speculation, Lilly Wachowski, the co-director of Keanu Reeves-starrer 'The Matrix' trilogy, says it was her and sister Lana's original intention that the films be viewed as transgender allegory. During a Netflix video interview, Lilly discussed the theory often propagated by LGBTQ activists that the films embodied the experience of a closeted trans person finally realizing their true self.

"I'm glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention. But the world wasn't quite ready for it-- the corporate world wasn't ready for it," Lilly said. "I love how meaningful those films are to trans people and the way they come up to me and say, 'These movies saved my life'," she added.

Lilly and Lana, who both are trans women, had started the franchise with 1999 "The Matrix". The movie spawned two sequels -- "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions", which released in 2003. The filmmaker further said that the very idea of the Matrix, a simulated reality constructed by machines as a distraction for humans, was all about "the desire for transformation, but it was all coming from a closeted point of view."

"THE MATRIX was all about the desire for transformation, but it was all coming from a closeted point of view."Lilly Wachowski looks back on THE MATRIX and the trans allegory at the center of film: https://t.co/JZZsKnviBB — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 4, 2020

She also revealed that the original plan for Switch -- played by Belinda McClory -- was to have the character be "a woman inside the Matrix, but a man in the real world". "I don't know how present my transness was in the background of my brain as we were writing it... We were always living in a world of imagination. That's why I gravitated toward sci-fi and fantasy and played Dungeons and Dragons.

"It was all about creating worlds. It freed us up as filmmakers because we were able to imagine stuff at that time that you didn't necessarily see onscreen," Lilly said. Lilly's sister Lana is currently working on the much-awaited threequel in the franchise, with both Reeves and actor Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

The news brought cheer on social media with many from the queer community sharing the news on Twitter. "Us trans folk have known this for YEARS, but it's so great that it's being confirmed in this time where transphobes are so loud," a trans-rights activist account shared on Twitter.

"The Matrix is about transitioning and that's on PERIODT," they wrote.

"You've been living in a dream world, Neo".This is such a gag. Us trans folk have known this for YEARS, but it's so great that it's being confirmed in this time where transphobes are so loud.The Matrix is about transitioning and that's on PERIODT.https://t.co/o90uscRBUd — Protect Trans Kids / BLM ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) August 6, 2020

Seeing people posting wrt Lilly Wachowski confirming the Matrix = trans metaphor theme and saying we need more than metaphorsI agree! Did you watch the video? Did you watch the part where Wachowski says the reason it wasn't explicit was corporate culture in 1999? — Dr. Ellie Lockhart, professional take-haver (@BootlegGirl) August 5, 2020

All gender is performance.It is because of Lilly Wachowski’s queerness and ability to see all things on a spectrum in an interconnected web that she is able to make such great art and weave such powerful stories that impact so many. — 🌒✨ J🌝A ✨🌘 (@pussyfullawasps) August 4, 2020

"Water: Wet" confirms Lilly WachowskiSadly necessary as many cis people are still convinced that water is either a) dry, or b) does not exist https://t.co/cpXEnjpc3g — Sakura No Seirei B L M 🏳️‍⚧️ {Xe}4f¹⁴5d¹⁰6s²6p³ ⚢ (@SakuraNoSeirei) August 5, 2020

Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson are also reprising their roles from previous films in the new installment. They are joined by newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jonathan Groff.

