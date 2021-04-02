Limestone Reserves of Rajasthan Weighing 690 Million Tonne to be Auctioned under Mining Department

The Geological Survey of India has discovered large deposits of limestone to the tune of 690 million tonnes in three blocks of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Limestone is an important construction material that is used to manufacture cement. It is also used in rubber, textile, and paper industries.

Based on the G-2 and G-3 reports received from the Geological Survey of India, the blocks will now be developed for auction by the department of mining. The principal secretary for mines and petroleum, Ajitabh Sharma said that Dr SK Kulshrestha, director of the Geological Survey of India, Western Region, and senior geologist Tushar Khan Sethi jointly presented the research report of Ramgarh, Goram Khan’s Dhani, and Mian’s Dhani blocks of Jaisalmer.

According to principal secretary Ajitabh Sharma, the report states that in Ramgarh, Jaisalmer there is a possibility of about 9 million tonnes of deposits of SMS grade limestone spread across an area of 2.56 square kilometres. At the same time, deposits of 4.67 million tonnes of chemical grade and 180.471 million tonnes of cement grade limestone have been found.

The principal secretary further said that in Goram Khan, Jaisalmer, there is a possibility of reserves of 76.198 million tonnes of SMS grade and 135.732 million tonnes of cement grade limestone spread across an area of five square kilometres. In the report submitted by the Geological Survey of India, the deposits of 44.858 million tonnes of SMS grade, 80.251 million tonnes of SMS OS grade, and 162.664 million tonnes of cement grade limestones have been detected in five square kilometre area of Mian in Jaisalmer. The mining department based on the report will now develop blocks for auctioning.