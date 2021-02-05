Lines Carved on 1,20,000-Year-old Bone in Israel Could Be Earliest Known Symbols Used by Humans

Multiple bone fragments which date back to about 120,000 years ago, or the Middle Paleolithic era, have been discovered by archaeologists at an excavation site near Ramla in central Israel. One of the bone fragments features six parallel etchings on the side, which the researchers believe is "the oldest known example of this form of messaging"in Levant and are the first evidence of prehistoric symbols used by humans.

Experts believe it held ‘symbolic or spiritual significance'.The bones are believed to have come from an auroch or urus, an extinct species of cattle that was once common in Europe, North Africa and Asia at that time. The findings were published in the journal Quaternary International anddetermined that the markings were man-made, specifically made by right hand, using a flint tool in a single session.

It was, in fact, earlier believed that the first symbolism used by humans was during the Middle Paleolithic era and this discovery supports this theory. According to the scientific journal, the engraving is an example of symbolic activity. The researchers have hypothesized that the choice of the particular bone was related to the status of that animal in the hunting community.

According to Dr Yossi Zaidner of the Institute of Archeology, Hebrew University, the site near Ramla may have been used as a camp or meeting place by Paleolithic hunters to slaughter the animals they had caught, reports Daily Mail. He said that it is fair to say that the oldest symbolic engraving ever found on Earth has been discovered.

Dr Iris Groman-Yaroslavski from the University of Haifasaid that based on their study, they surmised that people in prehistoric times used sharp tool made from flint rock to make engravings.A 3-D imaging was used to analyze the bone fragment to view the details of the engravings, ranging in length from 38 mm to 42 mm.

Marion Prévost from the Institute of Archeology at Hebrew University said that there was a definite message and meaning behind the engravings and that they have rejected that those engravings are some sort of inadvertent doodling.