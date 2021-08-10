LinkedIn User Wrote a Fake Post About Meeting Jeff Bezos. The Internet Fell For It

Alexander Cohen, Director of Product at the San Francisco-based healthcare company Carbon Health, on Monday sent LinkedIn and Twitter into a satirical meltdown with his post. Taking a dig at the motivational posts that circulate on a daily basis on LinkedIn, Alexander shared a post where he wrote of a make-believe story of him meeting American business tycoon Jeff Bezos at Starbucks. He narrated the story of how he went to get iced lattes and cold brews for his team as his way of thanking them for working on a weekend and eventually paid for a car behind him which happened to be of Bezos.

In a tone laden with satire, he further narrated how upon meeting Bezos, he forgot all about his team and ended up chatting with the businessman for the next two hours. One thing led to another and now he is apparently all set to join Bezos for his next trip to space — all expenses covered by the former Amazon boss himself.

The hilarious part of the post came in the first comment, where Alexander wrote, “Stop adding me to your network. I will not introduce you to Jeff (Bezos),” sarcastically referring to the large number of connection requests he was getting after he shared this post.

However, LinkedIn perhaps was not ready for Alexandar’s satire. People in his connect list had a difficult time understanding the sarcasm he intended and ended up believing the story. Alexandar shared a tweet thread on Sunday where he shared a good laugh over the remarks and the comments he received on LinkedIn. A comment read, “Congratulations to you, I would rather pay forward to a homeless guy at the end of the street than the guy waiting for Starbucks in an Escalade,” while another comment read, “That’s wild. Thanks for putting some kindness into the world.”

Alexander shared the screenshot of the comments on his Twitter profile and wrote, “LinkedIn is just the gift that keeps on giving.”

LinkedIn is just the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/wrKs8EHhRA— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) August 8, 2021

Alexander wrapped his tweet with a screenshot of the number of people from Amazon who checked his LinkedIn post.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, but stepped down as the company’s CEO in July this year.

