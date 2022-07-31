LinkedIn User's Wedding Surprise For 'Amazonian Wife' Gets Him Trolled on Twitter

A man shared his wedding post on LinkedIn; if that wasn’t enough, he also made it a point to do some brand integration while he was at it. The person, who works as a Google ads manager, got married to a woman who works at Amazon by his own account, and in his post, he referred to her as his “Amazonian wife”. To top it off, he shared that he arranged a skit-type situation for the wedding where the varmala gets lost and is then delivered from Amazon. There was a man wearing an Amazon T-shirt, pretending to be a delivery agent as well.

“I gave a surprise to my Amazonian wife [name] by creating an act of Varmala getting lost and then I ordered it from Amazon… Just doing a brand Integration with love for my love @amazon… #amazon #love,” he captioned the post.

Saying this for the last time — Indians need to be stopped rn pic.twitter.com/dXZAm3l4k8 — tc respectooor (@unironictechbro) July 29, 2022

What an egregious misuse of the words “my Amazonian wife” https://t.co/ES7YC6xnlG — Iva Dixit (@ivadixit) July 31, 2022

How to mute linkedin related tweets? https://t.co/dKDXnsAqUB — yellow crested warbler (@vendekka) July 30, 2022

If any of my bros does this at his wedding and asks me to be this fake delivery boy, I'd tell him in front of everyone, "Main SBI me kaam karta hoon. Lunch time ke baad aana". And then continue having the food. — The Weaknd (@TheWeaknd17) July 31, 2022

I have been staring at the phrase “Amazonian wife” for five minutes now. — Anil Das (@dasanil) July 30, 2022

Amazonian wife (?!!!!). Amazon delivery in wedding. Brand integration with love for love. Someone needs to revamp logistics scholarship because things are getting out of hand. https://t.co/9WOB7UrEvZ — Sudipto Basu (he/him) (@pseudibasu) July 30, 2022

On LinkedIn, someone commented, “sad that you couldn’t think anything about her as a person even on such an important day”. “Sad reality of people on wedding day people do such marketing. Working on Amazon, Google is like such a big achievement, I don’t think so,” wrote another.

People have been miffed at LinkedIn content of late, starting from the disproportionate emphasis on “optimism” and “positivity” to the fake-sounding success stories that are designed to motivate you but in reality, end up achieving the exact opposite effect.

