Linkin Park Isn't Alone: Beatles to Rihanna, Artists Who Have Forbidden Trump from Using Their Music

US President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to enjoy a good image among the artists and musicians. This disliking goes so deep that some of them have actually banned Trump from using their song or music for his presidential campaign or rallies.

The latest controversy occured last weekend when Trump retweeted a Twitter campaign video, posted by a fan, which featured Linkin Park's In the End.

However, this did not go down well with the band, which sent a legal Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice to Twitter, along with the response, "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued."

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

Here are a few more artists that have walked the same aisle in the past:

1. Adele: Popular singer Adele has denied permission to Trump for using her songs Rolling in the Deep or Skyfall at his rallies in 2016. She later declared her support to Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 opponent.

2. The Beatles: Everyone’s favorite band also took a similar stand when George Harrison's estate denounced the use of the song Here Comes the Sun, featured during Trump’s campaign to introduce Ivanka Trump in 2016 Republican National Convention. However, they let him use the song Beware of Darkness.

3. Elton John: The British Musician Elton John has also stood against the use of his songs Rocket Manand Tiny Dancer during the political rallies of Trump in 2016. His response to this was the difference in political views between him and Trump.

4. Rolling Stones: Another popular band Rolling Stones’ members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards opposed Trump from using their song You Can't Always Get What You Want. They also sent cease and desist letters in 2016.

5. Rihanna: Musician and entrepreneur Rihanna has openly expressed her dislike for Trump’s political views at various instances.

During 2018 political rallies for Trump, Rihanna threatened to take legal action against the US President for the use of her song Don't Stop the Music.