Watch: Lion Cub Annoying Its Dad in Viral Video is Reminding Us of The Perfect 'Mufasa and Simba' Moment

Animals are a curious and funny lot and watching them frolicking in their natural surroundings is always mesmerising. Thanks to seasoned professionals and visitors, we often get to see glimpses of such instances where little animals are poking around for fun.Such glimpses of animals playing around with their little paws is a sight to behold.

One such video is reminding netizens of The Lion King’s popular characters Simba and his father Mufasa. Shared on Twitter by Nature & Animals, a popular handle known to post cute clips of animals, shared another gem which shows a young lion cub annoying his dad while playing.

The video clip shot in a jungle shows a lion lying down lazily to enjoy his afternoon nap, while being surrounded by cubs who can be seen playing around him. One of the prankster cubs was persistently annoying and disturbing his dad. Further the video, shows the annoyed big cat roaring and tried to move the cub away. The lion cub briefly ran away from the spot, while another baby could be seen observing the play between them.

Lion cub pestering his dad pic.twitter.com/6ltpyifj4j— Nature & Animals🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) April 13, 2021

“Lion cub pestering his dad,” read the caption along the video. The 26-second video clip has been viewed over 80,000 times, garnered thousands of likes, retweets and netizens flocked the comments section with delighted reactions. Several fans remarked that the clip reminded them of characters of Simba and father Mufasa from The Lion King movie,whileothers were gaga over the lion’s roar and the cubs’ playfulness.

One user remarked on the playfulness and wrote “just play with me."

Come on, will you just play with me?!!— Jessica D (@Jessica52645913) April 13, 2021

Another user wrote that in “love” with the sound of “lion roaring”.

Love the sound of a lion roaring.— AZConnie (@AZConnie4) April 13, 2021

A third one, impressed with the roar and the “little ones” running away, further wrote “he might be serious this time!”

That roar! LOL at the little ones running away, like “he might be serious this time!”— Jennifer Devon (@JenniferADevon) April 13, 2021

One day all this will be yours, Simba! pic.twitter.com/HeB0GxQqzg— 💥 We Wondered Why Not (@TyMurphy19) April 13, 2021

Another user posted a GIF clip from The Lion King movie and wrote the famous quote, “One day all this will be yours, Simba!”

*Runs back to rewatch ‘The Lion King’ again*.

