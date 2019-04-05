Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King of Beasts

Most countries have banned the use of wild animals in circus shows and other forms of live entertainment, because of the inhumane nature of it all. Apparently, not so in Ukraine. Perhaps this latest incident will make them re-think their stance on animal cruelty.Visitors to a circus act in Luhansk, Ukraine were horrified, yet savvy enough, to capture the ordeal of a performing lion finally having had enough of being made a plaything and biting back at its human tormentor/lion tamer. No one was harmed (too much), but the video has since gone viral.Trainer Hamada Kouta, the circus trainer bearing the brunt of the beast which he had so long tormented for entertainment, was quoted as saying by the UK's Metro, "The lion jumped at me and bit me - but thank God not on my neck. He immediately let me go. My back, arm and leg were hurt. I called up one lion, and the second one attacked me from the front. The most important thing for me is to see children in the audience. Of course, I was covered in blood, but I asked everybody to calm down, and started the performance all over again, from the beginning."Clearly, the show must go on. Which it did. Ah, the humanity.