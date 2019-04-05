LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King of Beasts

Visitors to a circus act in Luhansk, Ukraine were horrified, yet savvy enough, to capture the ordeal of a performing lion finally having had enough of being made a plaything and biting back at its human tormentor/lion tamer.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Most countries have banned the use of wild animals in circus shows and other forms of live entertainment, because of the inhumane nature of it all. Apparently, not so in Ukraine. Perhaps this latest incident will make them re-think their stance on animal cruelty.

Visitors to a circus act in Luhansk, Ukraine were horrified, yet savvy enough, to capture the ordeal of a performing lion finally having had enough of being made a plaything and biting back at its human tormentor/lion tamer. No one was harmed (too much), but the video has since gone viral.

Trainer Hamada Kouta, the circus trainer bearing the brunt of the beast which he had so long tormented for entertainment, was quoted as saying by the UK's Metro, "The lion jumped at me and bit me - but thank God not on my neck. He immediately let me go. My back, arm and leg were hurt. I called up one lion, and the second one attacked me from the front. The most important thing for me is to see children in the audience. Of course, I was covered in blood, but I asked everybody to calm down, and started the performance all over again, from the beginning."

View this post on Instagram

Интернет дал возможность прежде всего идиотам выражать публично своё мнение! Вот уже второй день я обдумываю выкладывать это видео или нет,но поняв,что когда нибудь оно все равно попадёт в Сеть и наверняка будет смонтировано,прокомментировано не компетентными идиотами ( #зоошиза рулит✊) я все таки решился выложить его. Это произошло на днях в Луганске(ЛНР). На видео дрессировщик из Египта Хамада Кута @hamadakoutaofficial ! Лев просто решил атаковать и такое бывает в нашей профессии!‍♂️ Он надеялся,что подключатся и другие,но львиный коллектив не поддержал его в этой идеи! Лев нанёс дрессировщику несколько ран на ногах,руках и спине,но в буквальном смысле уже на следующий день они снова выступали вместе на манеже Луганска и эти гастроли продолжаются прямо сейчас! П.С. а теперь для провокаторов : ну,и где ваши хваленые шокеры,почему животное не обколотое, где забитые животные,которые в панике выполняют все приказы дрессировщика?Откуда взялись раны на теле артиста (клыки и когти видимо забыли удалить)??? К сожалению,но только такие видео могут доказать ВАШЕ ПОСТОЯННОЕ ВРАНЬЁ!!! Это НАША ПРОФЕССИЯ и это МУЖСКАЯ РАЗБОРКА,в которой победил Сильный Духом Человек ХАМАДА КУТА #луганск#лнр#хамадакута #цирк#чп#такоебывает#нашапрофессия#circusaroundtheworld #circus#lionattack #lion#circusartist #египет#нападениельва#дежурнаячасть

A post shared by Эдгард Запашный (@zapashny.ru) on



Clearly, the show must go on. Which it did. Ah, the humanity.
